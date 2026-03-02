Mississippi State Run-Rules Clemson for First Ranked Win of 18-2 Start

Mississippi State finally got the one it had been waiting on: a win over a ranked team. And did it in the most on‑brand way possible for this group: steady pressure, clean answers after a loss, and just enough pop to make the whole thing feel inevitable by the middle innings.

This wasn’t some fluky bounce‑their‑way afternoon, either. Less than 24 hours after Clemson handed Mississippi State its second loss of the season, the Bulldogs walked back into the same park, saw the same opponent, and put nine runs on the board while never really letting the game breathe. That’s been the quiet theme of this 18-2 start: they don’t stew, they don’t spiral, and they don’t wait long to correct whatever went wrong the day before.

A Ranked Win that Looked Routine

The first inning set the tone. Eight straight balls, two free passes, and then Kiarra Sells doing what she’s been doing for two weeks, putting the ball in play hard enough to make something happen. A wild pitch brought in the first run, and from there Mississippi State just kept stacking innings. Not explosive, not dramatic, just constant.

By the time Sells launched her solo homer in the third, you could feel the game tilting. She finished with three hits, extending her hitting streak to eight games and continuing a stretch where she’s basically living on extra‑base hits. She’s batting .636 during the streak, which is the kind of number you double‑check just to make sure it’s real.

Des Rivera doubled twice. Abby Grace Richardson drove in two more. Nadia Barbary punched a two‑out RBI single. Xiane Romero legged out her first career triple. And then there was Kinley Keller, who picked a pretty good moment for her first career home run. Her sixth‑inning shot didn’t just clear the wall; it closed the book on Clemson and sealed the Bulldogs’ third run‑rule win of the weekend.

Pitching that Doesn’t Blink

Peja Goold gave State exactly what it needed: five strikeouts, one run, and her seventh win. She’s now 28-2 in games where she strikes out at least five hitters since the start of last season, which says plenty about how comfortable this team is when she’s in control.

Alyssa Faircloth handled the rest, retiring every batter she faced. Between the two of them, Clemson never really found a rhythm.

A Milestone that Fits the Moment

This is the best 20‑game start in Mississippi State history, and beating a top‑25 team to get there feels like the right kind of marker. It’s not a championship or a defining SEC moment, but it’s a signpost that tells you a team is growing into something steadier and more sustainable than just a hot start.

They’ve now answered both of their losses with wins over the same opponent the next day. That’s not normal. That’s a team with a short memory and a long list of players who can impact a game in different ways.

What’s next

The road stretch continues with UAB on Wednesday and the Jaguar Invitational next weekend. But this one will travel with them.

It’s one thing to pile up wins early.

It’s another to finally knock off a ranked team and make it look like just another day at the office.

