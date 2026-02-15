Mississippi State Stays Perfect, Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader

At some point, Mississippi State is going to make this look difficult. Saturday was not that day.

The Bulldogs rolled through Saturday at The Snowman like a team that’s fully aware it’s 9‑0 and not remotely interested in slowing down. Two games, two wins, three home runs, a handful of “wait, who just did that?” moments off the bench. It was the kind of day where everything Mississippi State touched seemed to turn into either a strikeout or a ball leaving the yard.

The opener against Rutgers was the perfect example of why this team is such a headache to deal with. You think you’ve got the lineup handled, you think you’ve weathered the big bats, and then the bench starts dropping bombs on you.

Abby Grace Richardson strolls up cold in the sixth as a pinch-hitter, and absolutely unloads on a two‑run shot to break a 2‑2 tie. Before Rutgers can even process that, Kalani Sells — a defensive replacement — steps in and hits a three‑run homer for her first career hit. That’s the kind of depth most programs dream about. The Bulldogs just casually deploy it in the middle innings.

And then came North Texas, a game that felt like a trap for about five minutes.

The Mean Green grabbed a lead in the third, and State responded the way undefeated teams respond: calmly, methodically, and with a Kiarra Sells solo homer that tied things up before anyone could start overthinking it.

From there, it was the Kinley Keller show — a double, two runs scored, and the kind of baserunning that makes coaches grin like they’ve been handed free coffee. Nadia Barbary knocked her in with a double of her own, because of course she did; she’s now top‑10 in program history in that category.

Laila Ammon threw her first complete game as a Bulldog and matched her career high with 10 strikeouts while allowing one hit. One. Meanwhile, Peja Goold came out of the bullpen in the earlier game and did Peja Goold things: eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings, two wins in relief on the day, and a stretch where she punched out five straight hitters just because she felt like it.

At this point, if she gets to five strikeouts, you might as well pencil in a win; she’s now 25‑2 in those games since last year.

Everywhere you look, someone is doing something. Morgan Bernardini keeps doubling. Anna Carder keeps hitting. Des Rivera reached base every time she stepped in against Rutgers. Morgan Stiles’ on‑base streak is up to 13 games. Kinley Keller hasn’t missed a hit all weekend. It’s like the entire roster is trying to one‑up each other in real time.

The Snowman wraps up Sunday with another shot at North Texas, and then Memphis comes to town midweek. At 9‑0, Mississippi State isn’t just rolling. They’re building something that looks sustainable, dangerous, and honestly pretty fun.

And if Saturday was any indication, they’re nowhere close to done.

