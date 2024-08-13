Morning Bell: August 13th, 2024: What is MSU's Most Likely Road Upset?
Mississippi State football will play the role of underdog several times this season. State has arguably the most demanding schedule in the country as they head to Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
Every one of those games will be against a team competing for the college football playoff, and State has not made a habit of upsetting many teams. However, Jeff Lebby's high-flying offense may change that.
The most likely road upset State can pull off is the most unpredictable game, the Egg Bowl. The hatred in this rivlary is real and always leads to wild games.
Last season, MSU had one of its worst teams in a decade, while the Rebels had one of its best, and Ole Miss still won by a narrow 17-7 margin. Also, Lebby, being the former coordinator under Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, may give extra motivation to the 40-year-old head coach.
The Egg Bowl is unpredictable every season, and this season will be no different. The Bulldogs could pull the upset.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"On Mike Gundy's "I'm a man...I'm 40!" Rant: “I’m 47, I still haven’t made man.”
