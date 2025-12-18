Everything freshman QB Kamario Taylor said at Wednesday's availability

Mississippi State's freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor is planning to make the most of this bowl game opportunity to showcase what the future in Starkville is going to look like.

He talked about that and many more topics Wednesday. Here's everything he said:

On preparing for the bowl game... It's been very fun. We get a chance to go out there and compete again with the seniors, the older guys. Got another chance at an opportunity to show the world what Mississippi State's going to become.

On benefits of more practice time... It's been a lot of trusting with everyone else. Showing the guys that we're gonna come in, guys in the portal, showing them like this is going to be something they want to be a part of. Once they see the film, see the proof in the pudding, you know what I'm saying? So those have made me very confident and more comfortable.

On playing with younger brother Jaiden Taylor next season... On the field, he kind of compares himself to Travis Hunter. You know what I'm saying? He thinks he's Travis, want to wear number 12. So, he's going to be a very fun person to watch. And off the field, I feel like he's a better person instead of an on the field person. He doesn’t do really much talking. He laughs and play a lot when he's around his guys. Gets around fluffy, like turns into a whole different person. So, it's going to be very fun just to be watching him grow up when he get here. I'm excited to do it.

On where he was when found out about the bowl game... I was actually still in Starkville. I was in my bed, getting ready to come up to the facility. (Coach Lebby) called me, he was like, make sure everyone stays in Starkville because we have an opportunity ahead of us. We can't say that it's set in stone yet, but it's on the way. He was like, we're going to make an announcement tomorrow to let us know where we stand.



Fluff (bothwell) was actually in my room. And he was talking, he was like, bro, twin, we need this game. We need to show everybody what we can do. The backfield is going to be crazy.

On vision for Mississippi State's future... I think we can actually sustain a good playoff run within these two years, within every year we live here. As I was to see the evolution that we made from last year to this year, from 2-10 to 5-7, it can only go up, you feel me?

On adjusting to be the starting QB... At first, it was kind of like, it was like a little loop, where everyone made me feel more comfortable at the center, made me feel comfortable at Cannonball, made me feel comfortable at O-linemen. They just made me feel like I belong here. Every teammate that I had made me know that they believed in me. So it gave me a lot of comfort and an extra boost.

On reaction to Fluff Bothwell's return announcement... Words can't even explain, honestly. I was just so happy. I was lost for words, because he was playing with me. I can't tell y'all what he was saying, but just know he was playing. He was like, twin, twin, I don't know, twin, I don't know. He just kept saying it. And that day, I see an Instagram post pop up. I'm like, let's go, let's go, Fluff, let's do it, we're in the Bay. So yeah, I was very excited to hear that.

On his relationship with the wide receivers... We've been communicating more. We wrestle around a lot in the locker room, so you know what I'm saying? We've wrestled quarterbacks, so their relationship has grown further and further ever since I've been a starting quarterback and been a starting quarterback. It goes back to Ole Miss, they were the first ones to actually bring the news to me, to let me know that I'm gonna be starting, and they're with me 100% of the way, and they're going to play their hardest for me.

On opportunity to showcase skills in bowl game... I feel like I'm built for it. Waited patiently, grind every day, day in, day out. I feel like God's time was the best time, and it's the time to show it.

On recruiting pitch to players in transfer portal... Like I was saying, the proof is in the pudding. Like when I said in my other interview, when they talk to (Lebby) and the guys who are trying to hit the portal, who are thinking about hitting the portal, when they talk to (Lebby), he's going to let it be known, like what we're building here is very special. And our offensive guys who's planning on hitting the portal, they're going to want to be a part of it. And guys that's fixing to hit the portal at their older school, they're already texting me, asking me how (Lebby) is. I'm like, bro, you're going to know when you talk to him, that's all I can say.

On return of Xavier Gayten in 2026... Speed, we got our one, two points. We got Fluff, we got JJ, we got X, we got Collin, got a lot of guys coming in. But X is like the home run hitter. He can break it from 99, then he can go get tough yards too. When you need critical at first downs, he can go get those type of yards too. So he brings a lot to the table. We're just very happy for him to be back though.

On Wake Forest... They play very hard. They play together, everyone does their assignment to the fullest. And they do their job to the T. Disguise it well, like I said, and they're a very smart group.

On Lebby having mayo poured on him... I don't like Mayo, so I'm going to clown him for sure. He going to get Mayo poured on him. I just hope it doesn't stink, you know what I'm saying? Because I don't really, don't mess around with Mayo.

