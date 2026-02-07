Bulldogs Look to the Future at QB with 2027 Star Andre Adams

Mississippi State’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future isn’t questioned.

Kamario Taylor will line up at quarterback for up the next couple of seasons for the Bulldogs. He’s the kind of long‑term answer coaches dream about.

But in modern college football, having one answer at quarterback isn’t enough.

Rosters flip fast. Depth charts evaporate overnight. The transfer portal doesn’t care how stable you think you are. Programs that stop recruiting quarterbacks even for a single cycle can end up paying for it later.

That’s why Jeff Lebby will keep recruiting quarterbacks each year. And that’s why Mississippi State is already deep into the race for one of the most electric passers in the 2027 class: Nashville Antioch (Tenn.) star Andre Adams, the No. 3 quarterback in the country.

Adams has already taken multiple visits, including a return trip to Starkville last month. His junior-year numbers read like a video game: 3,418 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, one interception, plus 855 rushing yards and 13 more scores. He’s 6‑foot‑3, 180 pounds, and plays with the kind of command that makes offensive coordinators start rearranging their whiteboards.

“The experience was great and just the feeling of being there excites me for going through my process,” Adams said of his latest Mississippi State visit to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “It’s a perfect scheme for me because we run a similar offense at my school.”

Lebby’s system has always been quarterback‑friendly, but it’s also quarterback‑dependent. It needs a distributor who can process quickly, push tempo, and punish defenses with both arm and legs. Adams fits that blueprint cleanly, which is why the Bulldogs continue trending upward in his recruitment.

They aren’t alone. Cincinnati, NC State, Auburn, and Kentucky are all in the mix. Adams came away impressed with Alex Golesh and Auburn’s new staff as well.

“Some of my big takeaways was that if I go there I will be taken care of,” Adams said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds with this program and the opportunity to be a part of a program like that if that is what I choose.”

Wven with Taylor entrenched as the present, the Bulldogs know the future can’t wait. Quarterback recruiting is a yearly obligation, not a luxury. And landing a player like Adams is how programs stay stable, stay competitive, and stay ready for whatever the sport throws at them next.

