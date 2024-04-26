Morning Bell: Friday, April 26th, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Hits the Road
The Bulldogs travel to Nashville for a critical series with significant postseason implications. A series win could propel them into the hosting discussion, but getting swept would likely have them on the outside looking in.
Today's Schedule
- Mississippi State Baseball at Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
- Mississippi State Track and Field in the Maroon and White Invitational
- Mississippi State Men’s Golf on Day Three of the SEC Championship.
Bulldogs Results
No Games Scheduled
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State Women’s Basketball forward Debreasha Powe earned a spot on the 2023-2024 Winter SEC Honor Roll.
- Mississippi State guard Isaac Stansbury earned a spot on the 2023-2024 Winter SEC Honor Roll for the fifth straight season.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
137 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“There’s all these goths, there’s like six goth people. Well, they’re more like between I’m gonna say 20 and 30-year-old goths. You know, they didn’t have school its not like they were skipping school. And who knows, I don’t know what they’re going to do — ‘Hey how you guys doing, great cemetery up here!’ — and they just kind of gave me a frowney goth look, and just sort of nodded. Because goths aren’t in good moods anyway, I mean everything’s about spider webs and black hair, black this — really white faces. So anyway, hopefully I made about six new friends, but they didn’t speak much, so.”
