Saturday night felt like one of those classic Dudy Noble evenings where everything tilts Mississippi State’s way. Nearly 15,000 fans packed the place and watched No. 6 Mississippi State take control of the series with a 7-2 win over Vanderbilt.

It was the kind of crowd that makes the stadium feel bigger than it already is, and the kind of pitching performance that keeps people talking on the walk back to the car.

The announced attendance was 14,834, which slides into the record books as the fifth largest on-campus crowd in NCAA history. It also means every one of the top 25 single game attendances in Division I now belongs to Dudy Noble.

On the field, Mississippi State backed up the atmosphere with a steady, confident showing. The pitching was dominant, the offense found its moments, and the Bulldogs never really let Vanderbilt breathe. It was a good night for the home team and one that probably kept the celebration going long after the final out.

Now the focus shifts to the series finale, where Mississippi State has a chance to finish the weekend with a sweep and even more momentum.

They do it different in StarkVegas 🤩🏟️ @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/qLRY6sV4x1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 22, 2026

The Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt brings a 13-9 overall record with it, including a series win over defending national champion and then 13th-ranked LSU at home last weekend. The Commodores are coming off a 5-1 loss to Indiana in Nashville on Tuesday.

Vandy is No. 2 nationally with 52 home runs, rank fourth in slugging (.603) and 10th in drawing walks (136). Tim Corbin's club is batting .308 and scoring 8.6 runs per game. They have also stolen 26 bases in 31 attempts and have a fielding percentage of .979.

Brodie Johnston tops Vanderbilt hitting .393 while Braden Holcomb is tied for second in the league with 11 long balls to go along with 33 RBIs. Rigdon Rustan has been the Commodores biggest base thief with six steals in seven tries.

Fennell leads the way in strikeouts while Austin Nye, Nate Schlote and Adria Casoliba all sport flawless ERAs. Tristan Bristow and England Bryan are responsible for both of Vanderbilt's saves this season.

Weather Forecast

Sunday should be another ideal day for a baseball game. The National Weather Service's forecast is "sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph."

Vanderbilt

Out

P #43 Matthew Shorey

P #90 Miller Green

P #92 Adria Casoliba

P #99 England Bryan

Game Time Decision

P #40 Austin Nye

Mississippi State

All available.

How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 6 Mississippi State

Who: Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 2-3 SEC) at No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-4, 3-2 SEC)

When: 1 p.m., Sunday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 78-59-2

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 7, Vanderbilt 2 (Saturday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Jackson State, 17-1

Last time out, Commodores: lost to Indiana, 5-1

Have poise and stay together pic.twitter.com/zNHF0AcHCR — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 22, 2026

Pitching Matchup

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Bryce Chance: .431/.552/.541, 1.093 OPS, 23 R, 25 H, 7 2B, 13 RBI, 11 BB, 3 K, 7 SB

Reed Stallman: .375/.646/.484, 1.130 OPS, 9 R, 18 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 10 BB, 13 K, 2 SB

Ace Reese: .375/.728/.453, 1.181 OPS, 26 R, 30 H, 11 2B, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 12 BB, 19 K, 2 SB

Aidan Teel: .354/.521/.508, 1.029 OPS, 18 R, 17 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 12 K, 4 SB

Vanderbilt Batting Leaders