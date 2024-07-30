Morning Bell: July 30th, 2024: The Importance of David Mershon Returning
Mississippi State baseball fans want to know if David Mershon will be returning to Starkville. The Los Angeles Angels drafted the 5-8 175-pound shortstop in the 19th round of the MLB draft.
However, the sophomore still has a year of leverage if he wants and a chance to improve his stock. The Taylor, S.C. native was selected as first-team All-SEC a year ago after batting .347 with six home runs and 41 RBIs.
If Mershon returns next season, the perception of the Bulldogs team will be entirely different. Last year, Mershon was a spark plug for the Bulldogs and the catalyst of the offense.
The deadline to sign is August 1st, so fans will know soon, but his decision will mean a lot for the Bulldogs 2025 campaign.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“There’s all these goths, there’s like six goth people. Well, they’re more like between I’m gonna say 20 and 30-year-old goths. You know, they didn’t have school its not like they were skipping school. And who knows, I don’t know what they’re going to do — ‘Hey how you guys doing, great cemetery up here!’ — and they just kind of gave me a frowney goth look, and just sort of nodded. Because goths aren’t in good moods anyway, I mean everything’s about spider webs and black hair, black this — really white faces. So anyway, hopefully I made about six new friends, but they didn’t speak much, so.”
