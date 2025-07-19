Mississippi State signee signs MLB contract with Toronto Blue Jays
Mississippi State signee JoJo Paker was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays with the eighth overall pick in last weekend’s MLB Draft.
There was little doubt Parker would sign a professional contract and that has officially been done.
MLB.com’s Jim Callis reported that Parker signed with the Blue Jays for $6.2 million, which is $0.6 million less than the assigned slot value.
Parker was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year for Mississippi after batting .489 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs as a shortstop at Purvis. Here’s Parker’s scouting report from MLB.com:
“Parker has a chance to be a plus hitter with 20-25 homers per season. He has a sound left-handed swing, manages the strike zone well and employs a gap-to-gap approach. He shows some feel for driving balls in the air and is posting more impressive exit velocities as he continues to gain muscle.”
Mississippi State Baseball 2025 Signees
OF Jacob Parker (L/R), Purvis HS
SS JoJo Parker (L/R), Purvis HS*
RHP Landon Harmon (R/R) East Union HS*
LHP Maddox Miller (L/L), Oak Grove HS
C Tanner Beliveau (R/R), Petal HS
RHP Richie Swain (R/R), Timberland (Mo.) HS
C Charlie Wortham (R/R), De Smet Jesuit HS (MO)
RHP Parker Rhodes (R/R), Greenfield Central HS (IN)
OF/INF/C Peter Mershon (R/R) Eastside HS (SC)
3B/1B Nick Frontino (R/R) St. John Neumann (FL)
RHP Patrick Spencer (R/R) Pearl River Community College
RHP Peyton Fowler (R/R) Meridian Community College
LHP Jack Bauer (L/L) Lincoln Way East (IL)
RHP/OF Chris Billingsley (R/R), East Central Community College
*Denotes player selected in MLB Draft.
Mississippi State Baseball Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)
LHP William Kirk (Virginia)
RHP Brendan Sweeney (South Carolina)
RHP Davion Hickson (Rice)
SS Drew Wyers (Bryant)
C Andrew Raymond (George Mason)