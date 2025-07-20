Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Bulldogs in MLB Weekly Roundup

It was a big week for at least one former Bulldog at the MLB All-Star Game as the rest of the Bulldogs prepare for the second half of the season.

Taylor Hodges

National League designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) of the Athletics reacts in the home run swing off tiebreaker during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Mississippi State Players in MLB

Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers

Pos. 1B Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .167 AB: 6 H: 1 R: 0 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: .500
Notes: Foscue was recalled from Triple-A on July 17.

J.P. France, Houston Astros

Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018
Record: n/a ERA: n/a G: n/a GS: n/a SV: n/a IP: n/a K: n/a BB: n/a
Notes: France is currently on the 60-day injured list (right shoulder).

Adam Frazier, Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .255 AB: 235 H: 60 R: 22 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 3 RBI: 21 BB: 17 SB: 7 OPS: .654
Notes: Frazier was traded back to the Royals on July 16.

J.T. Ginn, Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 1-2 ERA: 4.78 G: 10 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 32 K: 38 BB: 9
Notes: Ginn has limited right-handed hitters to a .205 batting average and struck out 29 of them this season.

Kendall Graveman, Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
MLB Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.84 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 10.1 K: 4 BB: 7
Notes: Graveman returned from the injured list on July 11 and pitched a perfect inning of relief at the Angels two days later.

Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .227 AB: 365 H: 83 R: 44 2B: 14 3B: 2 HR: 14 RBI: 61 BB: 34 SB: 1 OPS: .686
Notes: Lowe is hitting .311 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers and 49 RBIs with runners in scoring position this year.

Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .310 AB: 216 H: 67 R: 23 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 12 SB: 13 OPS: .743
Notes: Mangum is hitting .318 (35-for-110) with one home run and 13 RBIs over his last 30 games.

Hunter Renfroe, Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Brent Rooker, Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .279 AB: 380 H: 106 R: 60 2B: 22 3B: 2 HR: 20 RBI: 54 BB: 43 SB: 3 OPS: .860
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-2 with a walk, home run and three RBIs against the Blue Jays on July 12. He also hit 17 long balls in the Home Run Derby, launched a three-run homer during the All-Star Game and blasted two more over the wall during the first ever All-Star swing off with former Diamond Dawg Travis Chapman throwing to him.

Chris Stratton, Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .251 AB: 167 H: 42 R: 29 2B: 5 3B: 1 HR: 10 RBI: 21 BB: 10 SB: 1 OPS: .779
Notes: Westburg is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with three homers and seven RBIs so far in July.

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 1-0 ERA: 2.61 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 10.1 K: 18 BB: 0
Notes: Woodruff recorded 10 of his 13 outs via strikeout in a 4 1/3 inning start against the Nationals on July 12.

Information from a Mississippi State Athletics press release was used in this story.

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

