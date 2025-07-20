Mississippi State Bulldogs in MLB Weekly Roundup
Mississippi State Players in MLB
Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers
Pos. 1B Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .167 AB: 6 H: 1 R: 0 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: .500
Notes: Foscue was recalled from Triple-A on July 17.
J.P. France, Houston Astros
Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018
Record: n/a ERA: n/a G: n/a GS: n/a SV: n/a IP: n/a K: n/a BB: n/a
Notes: France is currently on the 60-day injured list (right shoulder).
Adam Frazier, Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .255 AB: 235 H: 60 R: 22 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 3 RBI: 21 BB: 17 SB: 7 OPS: .654
Notes: Frazier was traded back to the Royals on July 16.
J.T. Ginn, Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 1-2 ERA: 4.78 G: 10 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 32 K: 38 BB: 9
Notes: Ginn has limited right-handed hitters to a .205 batting average and struck out 29 of them this season.
Kendall Graveman, Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
MLB Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.84 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 10.1 K: 4 BB: 7
Notes: Graveman returned from the injured list on July 11 and pitched a perfect inning of relief at the Angels two days later.
Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .227 AB: 365 H: 83 R: 44 2B: 14 3B: 2 HR: 14 RBI: 61 BB: 34 SB: 1 OPS: .686
Notes: Lowe is hitting .311 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers and 49 RBIs with runners in scoring position this year.
Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .310 AB: 216 H: 67 R: 23 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 12 SB: 13 OPS: .743
Notes: Mangum is hitting .318 (35-for-110) with one home run and 13 RBIs over his last 30 games.
Hunter Renfroe, Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker, Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .279 AB: 380 H: 106 R: 60 2B: 22 3B: 2 HR: 20 RBI: 54 BB: 43 SB: 3 OPS: .860
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-2 with a walk, home run and three RBIs against the Blue Jays on July 12. He also hit 17 long balls in the Home Run Derby, launched a three-run homer during the All-Star Game and blasted two more over the wall during the first ever All-Star swing off with former Diamond Dawg Travis Chapman throwing to him.
Chris Stratton, Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .251 AB: 167 H: 42 R: 29 2B: 5 3B: 1 HR: 10 RBI: 21 BB: 10 SB: 1 OPS: .779
Notes: Westburg is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with three homers and seven RBIs so far in July.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 1-0 ERA: 2.61 G: 2 GS: 2 SV: 0 IP: 10.1 K: 18 BB: 0
Notes: Woodruff recorded 10 of his 13 outs via strikeout in a 4 1/3 inning start against the Nationals on July 12.
Information from a Mississippi State Athletics press release was used in this story.