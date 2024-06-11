Morning Bell: Tuesday, June 11th, 2024: What Are the Expectations for Bulldog Hoops
Since Mississippi State hired Chris Jans as the head coach of men's basketball, the interest in the sport has steadily grown. The former New Mexico State head coach has now led the program to back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade.
Bulldog fans were ecstatic with the results, but what are the expectations for Jans with year three on the horizon? Ultimately, the goal is to continue the trend of approving every year.
In 2022, State made the NCAA tournament play-in game but lost to Pitt, and this past year, the Bulldogs avoided the play-in game and took on Michigan State in the Round of 64. However, State fell to the Spartans 69-51 to end its season.
Jans had to revamp his roster around Josh Hubbard and Cameron Matthews, and he did. The Bulldogs brought in a slew of talented players from the portal, notably Kanye Clary (Penn State), Riley Kugel (Florida), and Claudel Harris Jr. (Boston College).
It will be a new-look squad for MSU, but the expectation should be to win an NCAA tournament game. The Bulldogs have the talent and the star power to go further than previous teams.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
81 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"People ask me, why Washington State?… Well that's stupid question."
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State