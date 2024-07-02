MSU Almuni Headed to Paris, The Morning Bell: July 2, 2024
STARKVILLE – A pair of former Mississippi State track and field athletes will represent their respective countries in the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Curtis Thompson will represent the U.S. in Paris in the javelin competition and Marco Arop will represent Canada in Paris in the 800-meter run.
Thompson qualified for his second Olympic games appearance at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at the University of Oregon this past weekend. Thompson won the javelin national championship this year with a throw of 84.03 meters.
Arop, the reigning world champion in the 800M, secured his spot in the summer Olympics at the Canadian team trials with a time of 1 minute, 43.71 seconds.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
60
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“You know, buffalo are significantly bigger than elk. I grew up near Yellowstone so I've been near buffalo. Buffalo are huge.”
