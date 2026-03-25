He Saw the Blueprint at Indiana, Now Sam West is Trying to Recreate it in Starkville

What Indiana has accomplished on the football field has been nothing short of remarkable.

Going from being a Big Ten bottom-feeder to dominating the college football world and winning a national championship? In two years? With a coach few had heard of before taking over the Hoosiers? It’s the type of success found only in video games and fairy tales.

But it’s real and that success gives hope to every other program and its fans that it too can reach the summit of college football. One current Bulldog had a front row seat to seeing Curt Cignetti start to build Indiana into a football power house and has an idea what it takes.

Tight end Sam West transferred to Mississippi State ahead of last season after two seasons at Indiana. While most of the country was surprised to see Indiana win a national title, West wasn’t.

Indiana's Sam West (88) makes a catch during spring football practice on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It wasn’t surprising. They’ve got a lot of talent and experience, and they run their program the right way. They’re all business,” West said of his former school “But I’ve moved on from that. My focus now is bringing that same mentality here. That’s what I’m locked in on—helping build that kind of culture here.”

Mississippi State improved its win total in 2025 from Jeff Lebby’s two-win debut season in 2024, but there’s still a ways to go to build that type of culture West alluded to.

One of those first steps is for West to take a bigger leadership role.

“That’s probably the biggest difference for me this year,” West said after a recent spring practice. “I’m not naturally a very vocal guy, so that’s something I’ve had to grow in. I’ve learned that leading by example isn’t always enough. Sometimes you have to use your voice, whether that’s correcting a younger guy or just guiding the group. That’s something I’m still learning and continuing to grow into.”

West didn’t necessarily ask for the leadership responsibilities. But there’s no other real option in a tight end group that features a new transfer, a redshirt freshman and three true freshman.

“I’d say we have a pretty diverse room right now. We’ve got some young guys, and Riley (Williams) coming in gives us a big, physical body,” West said. “I kind of see myself more in the middle, and then you’ve got a guy like Zay(ion Cotton) who’s really athletic and can develop into an all-around tight end. So, I think we’ve got guys who can do a little bit of everything across the board.”

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Sam West (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

West will be the front-runner to land the starting tight end job. It’s his second year in this offensive system that does have a learning curve. Williams figures to get meaningful snaps during the season once het gets past that curve, but West confirmed that Williams had the skills to be good for the Bulldogs.

“Riley’s a big, physical guy, but he’s also quick. He runs clean routes and has good hands,” West said of his new teammate. “Right now, he’s going through that learning curve, similar to what I experienced when I first got here. Once he gets comfortable in the offense, he’s going to be a really good player. It’s all about making fast decisions in this system and playing with confidence.”

Mississippi State has a long climb ahead, but West brings something the Bulldogs can’t manufacture: firsthand experience in a program that figured out how to win big.

His voice, his growth and his willingness to lead a young position group are all part of the foundation Mississippi State needs.

If the Bulldogs are going to take the next step, players like West will be the ones pushing them there.