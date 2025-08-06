The Daily Bark Episode 1: Recapping the day's Mississippi State news
Back in journalism school, I quickly learned I have a face for radio and a voice for print.
But with today’s world of video filters and AI technology, anyone can look good in front of a camera. One day I’ll figure out how to do that, but until then y’all are stuck with me as I am.
One of the video ideas that has been in the works is what we’re debuting today, The Daily Bark.
The Daily Bark will be a casual, daily show to discuss news and events related to Mississippi State sports. There won’t be a lot of fancy editing, nobody is getting dressed up, there won’t be a script, and there won’t be a bunch of retakes. (That type of stuff is in the works.)
Some episodes will be short. Some will be long. Some will be just me. Some will include other writers on this site and, possibly, interviews with coaches and players. Most of the episodes will be serious, but let’s leave the door open for some fun, satirical episodes.
I will note that this is going to be a strictly, sports-only show. Things like religion and politics won’t be discussed. We will have to get into developments related to NIL, revenue sharing and things like that as they happen, but we’ll keep it informational based. (Publisher’s note: What’s this “we”?)
I’m also open to feedback. You can find me on Facebook and on the site formerly known as Twitter. My only request is keep it constructive or fun.
I’ll also admit I am not comfortable on camera. So, this is new for me and my hope is that by doing these daily videos I can be more comfortable and create some even better video series (hint: BBQ is involved). So, please bear with me and one day we'll look back on these early videos and cringe together.
Also, if you like the video, share it with your friends. If you don't like it, share it with your friends anyways and have a good laugh.