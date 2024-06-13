Where Does MSU Rank in Final Softball Polls? Just a Bulldog Minute
No matter what the final polls say, 2024 was a good year for Mississippi State
STARKVILLE – Now that the 2024 collegiate softball season is over, it’s time to start reflecting on the season. Part of that reflection includes final polls and rankings, which were released this week.
Mississippi State had quickly made its way into the top 25 polls with a 12-4 record in February and 13-6 in March and climbed to as high as 11th in the Softball America poll. Since setting a new program record for highest ranking, though, the Bulldogs began to falter and then had early exits at the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
Was MSU’s early season success enough to impress voters to stay in the top 25? Or will the Bulldogs’ second-half struggles knock it out of the rankings?
