A Dominant Start Leads the Way for Mississippi State
The first game of the SEC tournament is always challenging for coaches to manage. Each team is coming off a weekend series just three days prior, and most teams do not rush their normal weekend starters to pitch.
It takes creative maneuvering with the staff, and the Bulldogs went with Brooks Auger. The Farmerville, La. native had made only three starts before tonight.
State tried to move the senior into the rotation in the third slot, and he had successful starts against Auburn and Vanderbilt. However, the big right-hander struggled in his last start against Alabama, as he only lasted two innings.
The former Hinds Community College Eagle seemed to have settled into a role in the bullpen, where he has been solid, including throwing two scoreless innings in game two against Missouri just four days ago. Despite lacking consistency in a starting role, Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis turned to the veteran in his team's most crucial game of the season.
State is battling for a host spot, and a win tonight was critical for their chances. MSU just needed Auger to work five solid innings, but instead, he had a career game. He worked eight innings and was dominant, striking out 13 batters on only 78 pitches.
The only blemish on the night for the senior was a solo home run in the fifth inning from Will Furniss. However, despite the sensational performance, Auger looked dejected in the dugout as the Bulldog offense struggled.
Tyson Hardin and Tyler Davis worked a scoreless ninth inning to keep the score at 1-0. Shortstop David Mershon had a tremendous at-bat to start the inning as he worked a walk.
However, Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines could not drive him home, but the returning Connor Hujsak smashed a two-run home run to walk off the game and keep States hosting chances alive and well.
Auger has set his team up for success with a tremendous start, as the Bulldogs will have a fresh bullpen tomorrow. State takes on Texas A&M at approximately 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.