How to Watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State Game 2: Time, TV, Pitching Matchup

No. 9 Mississippi State has now lost four-straight SEC games, all at Dudy Noble Field.

Not many people expected to write or read that sentence yet here we are. Tennessee's 6-5 win that just barely avoided a ninth-inning rally continued a streak that started last weekend against then-No. 5 Georgia. Those Bulldogs came in and swept Mississippi State.

"We have to keep moving forward. In this league and the highest level of college baseball, you have to handle difficult moments," Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor said after Friday night's game. "We have another opportunity tomorrow. That's what it is. And we almost pulled it off in the eighth and ninth innings and just couldn't get another big hit."

Game One Recap

Mississippi State kept punching back but never got over the hump Friday night, falling 6-5 to Tennessee at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs erased two early deficits and tied the game 3-3 in the fifth on back-to-back solo shots from Reed Stallman and Kevin Milewski, but a three-run eighth inning from the Vols proved decisive.

Mississippi State answered with an RBI single from Noah Sullivan in the eighth and Stallman’s second homer in the ninth, but the rally stopped there. Tomas Valincius worked six solid innings, and Stallman finished with two home runs as MSU dropped to 26-8 overall.

Weather Forecast

The Bulldogs' home losing streak is active, but so is the streak of pleasant weather conditions at Dudy Noble Field. That should continue Saturday, based on the National Weather Service's forecast which is "Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon."

Starting Pitchers

RHP Tegan Kuhns vs. RHP Duke Stone

Kuhns: 1-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39.1 IP, 38 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 8 BB, 47 SO, .247 Opp. BA



Stone: 5-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 IP, 30 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 15 BB, 55 SO, .221 Opp. BA



This weekend’s rotation pic.twitter.com/n8WEPMRKlO — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 9, 2026

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Tennessee Batting Lineup

TBA

How to Watch: Tennessee at No. 9 Mississippi State

Tennessee

Out

IF/OF #26 Chris Newstrom

C #27 Stone Lawless

Mississippi State

Out