How to Watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State Game 2: Time, TV, Pitching Matchup
No. 9 Mississippi State has now lost four-straight SEC games, all at Dudy Noble Field.
Not many people expected to write or read that sentence yet here we are. Tennessee's 6-5 win that just barely avoided a ninth-inning rally continued a streak that started last weekend against then-No. 5 Georgia. Those Bulldogs came in and swept Mississippi State.
"We have to keep moving forward. In this league and the highest level of college baseball, you have to handle difficult moments," Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor said after Friday night's game. "We have another opportunity tomorrow. That's what it is. And we almost pulled it off in the eighth and ninth innings and just couldn't get another big hit."
Game One Recap
Mississippi State kept punching back but never got over the hump Friday night, falling 6-5 to Tennessee at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs erased two early deficits and tied the game 3-3 in the fifth on back-to-back solo shots from Reed Stallman and Kevin Milewski, but a three-run eighth inning from the Vols proved decisive.
Mississippi State answered with an RBI single from Noah Sullivan in the eighth and Stallman’s second homer in the ninth, but the rally stopped there. Tomas Valincius worked six solid innings, and Stallman finished with two home runs as MSU dropped to 26-8 overall.
Weather Forecast
The Bulldogs' home losing streak is active, but so is the streak of pleasant weather conditions at Dudy Noble Field. That should continue Saturday, based on the National Weather Service's forecast which is "Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon."
Starting Pitchers
RHP Tegan Kuhns vs. RHP Duke Stone
- Kuhns: 1-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39.1 IP, 38 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 8 BB, 47 SO, .247 Opp. BA
- Stone: 5-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 IP, 30 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 15 BB, 55 SO, .221 Opp. BA
Mississippi State Batting Lineup
- TBA
Tennessee Batting Lineup
- TBA
How to Watch: Tennessee at No. 9 Mississippi State
- Who: Tennessee Volunteers (22-12, 5-8 SEC) at No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-8, 7-6 SEC)
- When: 6 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 60-38
- Last Meeting: Tennessee 6, Mississippi State 5 (Friday)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. UAB, 5-3
- Last time out, Volunteers: def. Northern Kentucky, 12-6
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Tennessee
Out
- IF/OF #26 Chris Newstrom
- C #27 Stone Lawless
Mississippi State
Out
- P #28 Ryan McPherson
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.