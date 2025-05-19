Ace Reese powers Mississippi State, picks up weekly SEC award
Ace Reese, Mississippi State baseball, SEC Player of the Week, Ferriss Trophy, college baseball, hitting streak, Bulldogs, Dudy Noble Field, NCAA baseball, SEC baseball awards
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State’s sophomore third baseman Ace Reese is making headlines across college baseball.
A big performance this weekend against Missouri landed him SEC Player of the Week honors from the SEC office Monday morning.
The Canton, Texas, native is in the midst of a career-defining season, leading the Bulldogs with a potent bat and steady glove at the hot corner.
Reese’s latest accolade comes after a dominant weekend against the Tigers as Mississippi State swept the Tigers with a combined score of 50-11.
Reese was nearly unstoppable, going 8-for-12 with 11 runs scored, six RBI, four home runs, three doubles, and five walks.
He notched multiple hits in four straight games, including three-hit performances in three of those contests.
His consistency has been remarkable, as he’s currently riding a 21-game hitting streak dating back to April 8.
Over that stretch, Reese has tallied 34 runs, 27 RBI, 12 walks, 10 doubles, and 10 home runs, providing the spark for a Bulldogs team that has won nine of its last 10 games heading into the SEC Tournament.
Reese’s sophomore campaign is one for the record books.
He leads Mississippi State in nearly every offensive category, boasting a .363 batting average, 73 hits, 56 runs, 21 home runs, 17 doubles, and 64 RBI, with an eye-popping .771 slugging percentage.
In SEC play alone, he’s batting .402 with 49 hits, 15 home runs, and 12 doubles-numbers that have made him a unanimous All-SEC selection and a key figure in the Bulldogs’ postseason push.
Reese’s stellar season has also earned him a spot as a finalist for the prestigious Ferriss Trophy, awarded to Mississippi’s top collegiate baseball player.
The honor places him among Bulldog greats like Tanner Allen, Jake Mangum, and Hunter Renfroe, all of whom have left a lasting legacy at Dudy Noble Field.
“It’s an honor to be mentioned alongside those names and to represent Mississippi State,” Reese said about the program’s rich tradition.
After a standout freshman year at Houston, where he hit .278 with seven home runs and four triples, Reese transferred to Mississippi State and immediately made an impact.
His transition from corner outfield to third base has been seamless, with his defensive play improving steadily throughout the season.
Reese’s journey is a testament to his work ethic and adaptability.
“The hype is only real if you perform under the bright lights, and Ace has delivered on that hype,” a Mississippi State staff member said.
The Bulldogs are set to face Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament and Reese's hot streak is what some hoping leads Mississippi State deeper into the postseason.
Reese isn't thinking much about the individual awards with the Ferriss Trophy ceremony approaching.
“Individual awards are great, but winning with this group means the most,” he said.
The Bulldogs open SEC Tournament play against Texas A&M in the first round Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Hoover, Ala.