Baseball America's preseason ranking confirms Omaha-of-bust for Bulldogs

In 25 days, Mississippi State will start what’s one of the most anticipated baseball seasons in recent years.

The Bulldogs’ first game under new coach Brian O’Connor is set for February 13 against Hofstra and they’ll do so with a very low number next to their name.

D1Baseball had Mississippi State at No. 4 overall when it debuted its preseason rankings last week.

On Tuesday, Baseball America published its own preseason rankings with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 3 overall. Here’s the publication said about Mississippi State:

“Mississippi State’s unforgiving expectations triggered the in-season dismissal of seventh-year coach Chris Lemonis, the architect of the program’s 2021 national championship, and launched the most visible coaching search of the offseason. The Bulldogs landed longtime Virginia coach Brian O’Connor, who departed Charlottesville after 22 seasons to take over one of the sport’s most heavily resourced programs. O’Connor moved quickly to reshape the roster, securing one of the nation’s strongest transfer classes, signing a wave of high-profile high school talent and retaining key contributors from the previous staff. The result was a rapid reset aligned with Mississippi State’s Omaha-or-bust standard.”

The expectations are certainly Omahoa-or-bust and, on paper, the Bulldogs have a team capable of reaching that goal.

Here’s the full top 25 rankings, featuring 11 SEC teams and three teams from the Magnolia State.

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

1. UCLA Last Season: 48-18 (22-8 Big Ten); Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 6

2. LSU Last Season: 53-15 (19-11 SEC); Won College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 1

3. Mississippi State Last Season: 36-23 (15-15 SEC); Eliminated in Tallahassee Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

4. Georgia Tech Last Season: 41-19 (19-11 ACC); Eliminated in Oxford Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 25

5. Auburn Last Season: 41-20 (17-13 SEC); Eliminated in Auburn Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 10

6. Georgia Last Season: 43-17 (18-12 SEC); Eliminated in Athens Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 20

7. North Carolina Last Season: 46-15 (18-11 ACC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 9

8. Texas Last Season: 44-14 (22-8 SEC); Eliminated in Austin Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 18

9. TCU Last Season: 39-20 (19-11 Big 12); Eliminated in Corvallis Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

10. Arkansas Last Season: 50-15 (20-10 SEC); Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 3

11. Coastal Carolina Last Season: 56-14 (26-4 Sun Belt); Finished as national runner up in College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 2

12. Florida State Last Season: 42-16 (17-10 ACC); Eliminated in Corvallis Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 11

13. Tennessee Last Season: 46-19 (16-14 SEC); Eliminated in Fayetteville Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 12

14. Virginia Last Season: 32-18 (16-11 ACC); Missed NCAA Tournament

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

15. Oregon State Last Season: 48-16-1; Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 5

16. Ole Miss Last Season: 43-21 (16-14 SEC); Eliminated in Oxford Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 19

17. Vanderbilt Last Season: 43-18 (19-11 SEC); Eliminated in Nashville Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 17

18. Louisville Last Season: 42-24 (15-15 ACC); Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 4

19. Oklahoma Last Season: 38-22 (14-16 SEC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

20. Clemson Last Season: 45-18 (18-12 ACC); Eliminated in Clemson Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 24

21. West Virginia Last Season: 44-16 (19-9 Big 12); Eliminated in Baton Rouge Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 13

22. Florida Last Season: 39-22 (15-15 SEC); Eliminated in Conway Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 23

23. Southern Miss Last Season: 47-16 (24-6 Sun Belt); Eliminated in Hattiesburg Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 21

24. East Carolina Last Season: 35-27 (13-14 American); Eliminated in Conway Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

25. Miami (FL) Last Season: 35-27 (15-14 ACC); Eliminated in Louisville Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 16

