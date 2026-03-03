How to Watch No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball at No. 10 Southern Miss

It’s hard to ask for a better setup for a midweek college baseball showdown: perfect weather in Hattiesburg and a pair of top-10 teams with dreams of Omaha squaring off on Tuesday.

No. 10 Southern Miss hosts No. 4 Mississippi State in what will be the Bulldogs’ first true road game under Brian O’Connor.

It’s not a conference series or playoff game, but it has that kind of feeling.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s game at Pete Taylor Park.

𝙏𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/TXxdlhLIHb — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 3, 2026

Weather Forecast

It’ll be a perfect day for baseball Tuesday in Hattiesburg. No inclement weather is in the forecast and temperatures will be comfortable. According to the National Weather Service, the weather will be “partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph,” during the day and “patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight,” at night.

The Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss (10-1) is riding a 10-game winning streak after dropping its season opener to UC Santa Barbara. The Golden Eagles swept Louisiana Tech on the road over the weekend and also own victories against Power Four opponents Purdue, Oregon State, Baylor and Alabama already this year.

The Golden Eagles are hitting .290 as a team with 16 homers and averaging 6.9 runs a contest. They don't run much (2-of-4 in steal attempts) and have a .979 fielding percentage.

Southern Miss has three hitters batting over .400 thus far this season led by Seth Smith's .478 average. Joey Urban is hitting .463 with four homers and 16 RBIs while Davis Gillespie is sporting a .405 batting average.

Golden Eagle hurlers have the ninth-best ERA in the country at 2.53. They have fanned 117 batters and walked 36 in 96 innings while holding opponents to a .230 batting average with 10 long balls.

USM has 10 arms (including Tuesday starter Dylan Causey) that have yet to give up an earned run this year. Camden Sunstrom tops the Golden Eagles with 21 strikeouts while Camden Clark has closed down three saves.

📍 Pete Taylor Park pic.twitter.com/hCu6KUTKcT — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 3, 2026

How to Watch: No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 10 Southern Miss

Pitching Matchup

RHP Brendan Sweeney (0-0, 1.23 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Causey (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

For a complete breakdown of the starting pitching matchup, check out this story.

Brendan Sweeney gets the start tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/IqMJBobPJw — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 3, 2026

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

