The Bulldog Box Score and More: MSU Finds a Way in Comeback Win over Missouri

If a baseball game was a beauty contest, No. 3 Mississippi State's Thursday night wouldn't have been all that successful. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, there's a lot more to the game than that and somehow, despite some ugly moments, MSU found a way to eek out a 5-4 win over Missouri at Dudy Noble Field.

"An ugly win is better than a good-looking loss," State head coach Chris Lemonis said postgame.

State used a three-run seventh inning to come from behind and top the Tigers. Scotty Dubrule's two-out, bases-loaded infield single drove in two MSU runs to put the Bulldogs ahead and closer Landon Sims shut down the Tigers with two innings of perfect work over the eighth and ninth.

All ended well for State, but it certainly didn't start out that way. MSU starting pitcher Christian MacLeod allowed three Missouri runs (two earned) and five hits over three innings. MacLeod's efforts were hampered by three Bulldog errors over the first three frames.

Despite State scoring a pair of first-inning runs on an RBI groundout from Kamren James and run-scoring single off the bat of Luke Hancock, Missouri led 3-2 after three.

The Tigers added to their lead with another run in the fifth as Missouri got to MSU reliever Brandon Smith. Meanwhile State's bats fell silent in the middle innings.

However the tide started to turn in the Bulldogs' favor in the sixth. Preston Johnson took over on the mound for MSU and held Missouri down. Johnson didn't allow a hit or run over two innings of work and he struck out six Tigers. That set the stage for MSU's decisive bottom of the seventh.

Brayland Skinner started the rally with a leadoff walk and later came around to score from third on a two-out wild pitch. Later in the frame, with its deficit down to only a run, State loaded the bases and Dubrule came through with his heroics.

With a full count, all three Bulldog base runners were off and running as the pitch to Dubrule was delivered. Dubrule grounded the ball up the middle to the second baseman, beat the throw to first and, with head starts courtesy of the full count and two outs, both James and Hancock were able to score.

"Sometimes you’re just opportunistic," Lemonis said. "We got a head start. Just right time, right place, and most of the night I thought we were hitting balls right at them. We finally had a ball hit in the right spot for us and were able to score a couple."

Like covering up a pimple on prom night, MSU found a way to hide all the unsightliness of Thursday with strong relief pitching and a timely rally. No, the Bulldogs wouldn't have won a baseball beauty review with their performance. But in the category that counts, State wrapped Thursday in maroon and white.

Mississippi State relief pitcher Preston Johnson, center, hurled two hitless, scoreless innings with six strikeouts on Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Alright, let's take a quick look at Thursday night's numbers, game MVPs and the Moment of the Game:

MSU Offensive MVP: 2B Scotty Dubrule

Dubrule had two of Mississippi State's six total hits on Thursday. And as mentioned previously, he had the biggest swing of the night for the Bulldogs with his two-run infield single in the seventh.

On a night MSU needed an offensive hero, Dubrule was that man, even if he did so in unconventional fashion. You'll see more on his big hit here in just a moment. And if you haven't yet, check out Dubrule's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

MSU Pitching MVP: RP Preston Johnson

When Johnson entered in the top of the sixth, Mississippi State trailed 4-2 and the Bulldogs needed someone to steady the ship. Johnson certainly did that as he pitched two hitless, scoreless innings and struck out six. Johnson kept the Tigers at bay long enough for MSU to surge ahead in the seventh.

Yes, Sims took over in the eighth and the State closer was his usual brilliant, dominant self. But without Johnson's strong performance, MSU might not would have ever gotten the chance to even get to Sims.

For more on Johnson, here's his full postgame press conference:

Moment of the Game: Dubrule gets it done

With MSU down 4-3 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, the spotlight was on Dubrule. The veteran worked the count full and on the payoff pitch, hit the ball up the middle and used good, old-fashioned hustle to beat the throw to first. All the while, James and Hancock were both chugging their way home to score the tying and go-ahead runs respectively.

Suddenly, the Dogs led 5-4 and were on their way to the win. Here's a quick look at the play if you didn't see it, or just want to relive it:

