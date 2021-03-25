The Bulldog Box Score: MSU puts a Bulldog bashing on North Alabama

State scores three or more runs in each of the first five innings

College baseball can be a funny game. Almost anytime two teams hook up, there's no telling what might happen. Then, there are nights like Wednesday when things turn out pretty much exactly like you figured they might.

Facing an overmatched North Alabama team, No. 3 Mississippi State obliterated the Lions. The Bulldogs scored in each of the first six innings and tallied at least three runs in five of the six on the way to blowing out North Alabama 18-1.

"It was good," State head coach Chris Lemonis said. "We wanted to get some guys some (at-bats) and we also wanted to get some arms out there and we were able to get a little tuneup for the weekend."

It was every bit the type of game one would expect when one of the nation's top teams faces a group that has now lost 17 of its 18 contests this year. The Bulldogs totaled 14 hits and North Alabama pitching issued 10 walks. The Lion arms also hit a couple of MSU batters.

All told, eight different State players had at least one hit with Tanner Allen, Kamren James, Luke Hancock, Kyte McDonald and Tanner Leggett all having multiple hits. Allen and Hancock drove in three runs apiece.

MSU used 10 different pitchers. Mikey Tepper made his first career start and after two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, he gave way to the bullpen. It was notable that usual midweek starter Houston Harding got an inning of relief work. However the left-hander threw only 19 pitches as he put up a zero in the third inning before being removed. Lemonis noted Harding's outing was kept brief to keep him in line for either a Sunday start this weekend against Arkansas or a relief role against the Razorbacks.

"We need left-handed arms for the weekend," Lemonis said. "We don’t know how we’ll use them yet, but just trying to keep (Harding) in the mix and use him against (the Arkansas) lineup this weekend."

And speaking of Arkansas, that's where all of MSU's focus now turns. It'll be a clash of college baseball titans in Starkville and, at least according to Baseball America, a matchup of the nation's top two clubs. With North Alabama now in MSU's rearview mirror, the StarkVegas stage is now set for a showdown.

"They’re all huge," Lemonis said of SEC weekends. "But this one feels a little bigger because it is at home...Our kids are very excited to play this weekend. I hope we’re not too excited."

Alright, let's take a look at Wednesday's numbers, Cowbell Corner Game MVPs, the Moment of the Game and a couple of game notes.

North Alabama at Mississippi State box score

Offensive MVP: RF Tanner Allen

Going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored is a pretty good way to get featured in this space. It was an incredibly strong night for Allen, who's now batting a team-high .329 and he's tied for the team lead with 21 runs driven in.

Luke Hancock would've made a good choice here too. MSU's designated hitter also had a three-RBI night and went 2-for-4.

Pitching MVP: SP Mikey Tepper

Tepper gave MSU just what it needed in a game like Wednesday's. Making his first career start, the freshman went two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three. He didn't walk anyone.

Moment of the Game: Skinner strides to third

Left fielder Brayland Skinner hit in the leadoff spot for the first time all season on Wednesday and came through with a big hit.

It was in the home half of the second inning when the bottom of MSU's batting order set the stage for Skinner. Josh Hatcher was at third. Tanner Leggett was at second. There was one out. MSU was already up 3-0 and Skinner added to the lead by smashing a two-run triple into the right-centerfield gap. Just like that, it was 5-0 and the Bulldogs were well on their way to the victory.

Notes:

– In regards to Skinner hitting in the leadoff spot, it seems Wednesday might not have been a one-time deal. Skinner went 1-for-3 from the top of the order with his two-run triple, along with a walk. He also scored two runs. Postgame, Lemonis seemed to indicate it won't be the last time he pencils Skinner's name in at leadoff.

"I think Brayland is a good leadoff hitter," Lemonis said. "Right now, Scotty (Dubrule) has been down a little the last couple of weeks, so just trying to get a little spark up there. I think we have a couple of different options. We just need a better on-base percentage in that spot right now. Trying to get some guys up who get us going in the first (inning). Brayland has played well and put himself in that mix. Scotty has played well at times too. So he’s in the mix.

– Kellum Clark saw his first action in a month on Wednesday. The freshman with the highly-touted bat pinch hit in the fifth inning and struck out looking.

Nonetheless, the Bulldogs were able to get the youngster back on the field after he hadn't played since Feb. 24 due to an undisclosed medical issue.

