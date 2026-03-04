Bulldogs Navigate Travel Chaos and Weather Ahead of Lipscomb Series

Mississippi State’s week has basically turned into a running reminder that college baseball doesn’t care about your plans.

You adjust, you keep moving, and you hope the legs aren’t too heavy by the time the next first pitch shows up on the calendar.

This latest schedule shuffle with Lipscomb is just another example. Inclement weather is rolling toward Starkville this weekend, so Mississippi State and Lipscomb agreed to lock in Thursday night at 6 p.m. and leave everything else open‑ended.

Game two? Game three? Whenever the radar allows. It’s not ideal, but nothing about the last few days has been.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, this weekend’s series vs. Lipscomb will now begin Thursday at 6 p.m.



Schedule adjustments for Games 2 and 3 are still being evaluated as both programs continue to monitor the weekend forecast. Updates will be shared as plans are finalized. pic.twitter.com/Oi9fnLtedc — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 4, 2026

The Bulldogs barely made it home from Texas. Actually, they didn’t make it home at all. Their Sunday flight out of Arlington was cancelled, according to Tuesday’s broadcast announcers, so instead of heading back to Starkville, they climbed on a bus and went straight to Hattiesburg.

No reset day, no breather, no chance to unpack. Just a long, unexpected ride, a quick turnaround, and Mo. 10 Southern Miss waiting for them.

And it showed. Mississippi State fell behind 5-0, fought all the way back to take a 6-5 lead, and still watched it slip away on two strikeout wild pitches. That came two days after UCLA erased a 5-3 ninth‑inning deficit and beat the Bulldogs in extra innings.

Two top‑10 opponents, two games that were right there, and two losses that probably felt heavier than the record shows.

So now the Bulldogs sit at 11-2, still ranked No. 4, still very much who they thought they were, but also a team that’s been pushed around by circumstances as much as opponents.

This weekend is less about Lipscomb’s 6-5 record and more about whether State can settle back into its own rhythm.

The pitching plan is still fluid, but Ryan McPherson is expected to take the ball Thursday after throwing a career‑best seven innings against Arizona State. He’s also been the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter this season. Tomas Valincius has been steady every time out, and Duke Stone has handled big moments already this season. But not official announcements have been made.

Whoever gets the ball this weekend will probably need to be ready for more of the same: odd timing, quick adjustments, and maybe even a few more schedule curveballs.

It’s early March, and Mississippi State has already dealt with travel chaos, weather uncertainty, and two top‑10 heartbreakers.

None of it is glamorous, but all of it is part of the deal.

