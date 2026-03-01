No. 4 Bulldogs Roll Again, Set Up Showdown with No. 1 UCLA

No. 4 Mississippi State seems pretty comfortable at the home of the Texas Rangers.

A day after an 8-4 win over Arizona State that wasn’t nearly as close as the score suggests, the Bulldogs nearly run‑ruled Virginia Tech, 15-8, on Saturday.

The top of the order set the tone again. Aidan Teel and Ace Reese each drove in three runs out of the 1‑ and 2‑spots, and Bryce Chance chipped in from the nine‑hole with a 2‑for‑3 day and two RBIs.

The production didn’t stop there. All but three starters recorded a hit, and even the guys who didn’t were still contributing. Noah Sullivan drew three walks, Andrew Raymond added two walks and scored a run, and James Nunnallee picked up an RBI after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Freshman Jacob Parker hit his second collegiate home run, a three-run shot to right field, that put Mississippi State ahead 13-2.

In all, Mississippi State finished with 15 hits, 15 RBIs, and eight walks while striking out only four times. The Bulldogs scored early and often with four runs in the first two innings, another in the fifth, then five more in the sixth and three in the eighth.

The pitching matched the offense.

Tomas Valincius earned his third win of the season with 5.1 steady innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven. Brendan Sweeney followed and gave up just one run on one hit, adding three strikeouts of his own.

Winning/Losing Pitchers

WP: Tomas Valincius (3-0) 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HP, 92 TP, 62 ST

LP: Griffin Stieg (0-1) 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 61 TP, 34 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Aidan Teel: 3-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K

Ace Reese: 1-4, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR

Gehrig Frei: 2-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 K

Bryce Chance: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HBP

Jacob Parker: 1-1, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR

Next Up

Mississippi State has won both of its games in Arlington, but now comes it’s best of the young season: No. 1 UCLA.

The matchup between the Bulldogs and Bruins is easily the biggest game, so far, this season featuring two teams many have penciled in for a spot in the College World Series.

If Mississippi State truly wants to make a statement, 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning is the time to do it.

