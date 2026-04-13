Bulldogs’ Ranking Drop Reflects Growing SEC Struggles

Based on the preseason predictions for this year’s Mississippi State baseball team, nobody expected this.

Six-straight SEC losses at the place that holds every top 25 attendance record in college baseball? An RPI ranking outside of the top 20? A ranking outside the top 15?

This wasn’t supposed to happen to these Bulldogs. But sports, and baseball in particular, never end up going like you think. How Mississippi State responds will determine if this is just the hero suffering a loss part of a character arc, or if everyone has just been dreaming.

After this weekend’s series loss to Tennessee, the Bulldogs fell to No. 17 in both the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America top 25 rankings. Additionally, they’re ranked No. 21 in the NCAA RPI.

Baseball America, the only college poll with explanation and notes about ranked teams, had just two sentences to say about the Bulldogs.

“Mississippi State beat UAB 5-3 in the midweek before being swept by Tennessee, 6-5, 6-2 and 7-2, marking the Bulldogs’ third losing weekend of the year and second straight.

“Second baseman Gehrig Frei went 6-for-14 with a double, a home run and a stolen base.”

That’s may say a lot about how surprised everyone is.

Here are the complete top 25 rankings and updated NCAA RPI from Monday morning:

D1Baseball Top 25

UCLA (33-2) Georgia Tech (30-5) North Carolina (30-6) Texas (27-7) Georgia (29-8) Oregon State (28-7) Coastal Carolina (26-9) Florida State (24-11) Virginia (26-11) Texas A&M (27-7) Alabama (26-11) Southern California (30-7) Auburn (24-11) Oklahoma (24-11) West Virginia (24-8) Arkansas (24-13) Mississippi State (26-10) Kansas (26-10) Oregon (26-10) Florida (27-10) UCF (20-12) Southern Miss (25-11) Arizona State (26-11) Boston College (26-12) Ole Miss (26-11)

Baseball America Top 25

UCLA (33-2) Georgia Tech (30-5) North Carolina (30-6-1) Texas (27-7) Oregon State (28-7) Auburn (24-11) Florida (27-10) Georgia (29-8) Texas A&M (27-7) Southern California (30-7) Oklahoma (24-11) Coastal Carolina (26-9) Florida State (24-11) Arkansas (24-13) NC State (24-12) Alabama (26-11) Mississippi State (26-10) West Virginia (24-8) Kansas (26-10) Southern Miss (25-11) Arizona State (26-11) Boston College (26-12) Virginia (26-11) Ole Miss (26-11) Liberty (25-10)

🚨 NEW COLLEGE TOP 25 🚨



After a chaotic weekend, there's tons of movement this week👀https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9PVXlNO4p4 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 13, 2026

NCAA RPI Top 30