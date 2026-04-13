Bulldogs’ Ranking Drop Reflects Growing SEC Struggles
Based on the preseason predictions for this year’s Mississippi State baseball team, nobody expected this.
Six-straight SEC losses at the place that holds every top 25 attendance record in college baseball? An RPI ranking outside of the top 20? A ranking outside the top 15?
This wasn’t supposed to happen to these Bulldogs. But sports, and baseball in particular, never end up going like you think. How Mississippi State responds will determine if this is just the hero suffering a loss part of a character arc, or if everyone has just been dreaming.
After this weekend’s series loss to Tennessee, the Bulldogs fell to No. 17 in both the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America top 25 rankings. Additionally, they’re ranked No. 21 in the NCAA RPI.
Baseball America, the only college poll with explanation and notes about ranked teams, had just two sentences to say about the Bulldogs.
“Mississippi State beat UAB 5-3 in the midweek before being swept by Tennessee, 6-5, 6-2 and 7-2, marking the Bulldogs’ third losing weekend of the year and second straight.
“Second baseman Gehrig Frei went 6-for-14 with a double, a home run and a stolen base.”
That’s may say a lot about how surprised everyone is.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings and updated NCAA RPI from Monday morning:
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA (33-2)
- Georgia Tech (30-5)
- North Carolina (30-6)
- Texas (27-7)
- Georgia (29-8)
- Oregon State (28-7)
- Coastal Carolina (26-9)
- Florida State (24-11)
- Virginia (26-11)
- Texas A&M (27-7)
- Alabama (26-11)
- Southern California (30-7)
- Auburn (24-11)
- Oklahoma (24-11)
- West Virginia (24-8)
- Arkansas (24-13)
- Mississippi State (26-10)
- Kansas (26-10)
- Oregon (26-10)
- Florida (27-10)
- UCF (20-12)
- Southern Miss (25-11)
- Arizona State (26-11)
- Boston College (26-12)
- Ole Miss (26-11)
Baseball America Top 25
- UCLA (33-2)
- Georgia Tech (30-5)
- North Carolina (30-6-1)
- Texas (27-7)
- Oregon State (28-7)
- Auburn (24-11)
- Florida (27-10)
- Georgia (29-8)
- Texas A&M (27-7)
- Southern California (30-7)
- Oklahoma (24-11)
- Coastal Carolina (26-9)
- Florida State (24-11)
- Arkansas (24-13)
- NC State (24-12)
- Alabama (26-11)
- Mississippi State (26-10)
- West Virginia (24-8)
- Kansas (26-10)
- Southern Miss (25-11)
- Arizona State (26-11)
- Boston College (26-12)
- Virginia (26-11)
- Ole Miss (26-11)
- Liberty (25-10)
NCAA RPI Top 30
- UCLA (33-2)
- Texas (27-7)
- Georgia Tech (30-5)
- Florida (27-10)
- Alabama (26-11)
- Florida State (24-11)
- Oregon State (28-7)
- Southern California (30-7)
- Coastal Carolina (26-9)
- Auburn (24-11)
- North Carolina (30-6)
- Texas A&M (27-7)
- Ole Miss (26-11)
- Southern Miss (25-11)
- Oklahoma (24-11)
- Missouri State (24-10)
- Virginia (26-11)
- West Virginia (24-8)
- Kentucky (25-10)
- Georgia (29-8)
- Mississippi State (26-10)
- Kansas (26-10)
- Liberty (25-10)
- Cincinnati (24-14)
- Wake Forest (24-13)
- Jacksonville State (29-8)
- Nebraska (27-9)
- Tennessee (24-12)
- Boston College (26-12)
- UTSA (25-11)
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.