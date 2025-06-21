Bulldogs' top-ranked transfer portal class fills major need at catcher
Mississippi State is having a great day.
The Bulldogs’ football program has gotten multiple commitments and the Bulldogs’ new baseball coach has landed two players from the transfer portal.
Earlier Saturday, former South Carolina pitcher Tyler Pitzer committed to Mississippi State. A few hours later, the Bulldogs got an important commitment.
Former Seton Hall catcher Kevin Milewski committed to come to Starkville next season, filling a major hole in the Bulldogs’ potential lineup.
Less than a week ago, Mississippi State didn’t have any scholarship catchers. Virginia transfer Chone James has some experience at catcher, but wasn’t considered a starting-caliber catcher. Milewski is and so is Jackson Owen, who withdrew his name from the transfer portal this week after entering it when the portal opened.
Milewski posted a .303/.421/.606 slash line in 52 games and 188 at-bats in 2025. He showed unique power for a catcher, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 58 RBIs. His commitment, along with Owen withdrawing from the transfer portal fills the need at catcher.
Before Milewski committed, though, Mississippi State gaining Pitzer’s commitment moved its transfer portal class to the top spot, according 64 Analytics. And Mississippi State isn’t done.
Shortstop is still a major gap in the Bulldogs’ lineup. They’ve been linked to former Virginia shortstop Eric Becker since Brian O’Connor was named Mississippi State’s coach, but Texas and Tennessee have emerged as players for Becker’s services.
At this point, though, O’Connor has done what he was hired to do: build a championship-caliber roster.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
F Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)
C Kevin Milewski (Seton Hall)