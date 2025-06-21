Mississippi State continues to build top-ranked transfer portal class
Once Mississippi State baseball’s latest commitment takes to the mound at Dudy Noble Field, he’ll have played for two coaches whose combined wins total is 2,450.
Former South Carolina right-handed pitcher Tyler Pitzer committed the Bulldogs on Saturday morning. Legendary coach Paul Mainieri leads South Carolina with 1,533 career wins. Mississippi State’s new coach, Brian O’Connor, has 917 career wins.
That probably doesn’t impact Pitzer, or any other player, but it’s a cool fact.
Pitzer was primarily a bullpen arm for the Gamecocks last season, but did make two midweek starts against Presbyterian and USC Updates. However, he pitched just three innings in those games (no runs allowed, two strikeouts).
For the 2025 season, Pitzer made 19 total appearances and earned a 6.99 ERA in 28.1 innings pitched. He allowed 22 earned runs, 28 walks and struck out 32 batters.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp (Dallas Baptist)
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
F Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
RHP Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina)