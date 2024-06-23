Campbell First Baseman Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Reed Stallman has committed to Mississippi State and is now the fourth transfer portal addition for the Bulldogs. The most interesting part of the transfer portal thus far is the apparent shift for the MSU offense.
State head coach Chris Lemonis has been particular about each guy he has signed, and they all have something in common. None of these guys strike out often, and Stallman follows suit with the rest of the class, as he struck out 43 times last year compared to 47 walks.
The 6-3 220-pound first baseman played two seasons at Des Moines Area Community College, where he batted .370 and was named first-team all-region both seasons. However, the high batting average did not translate at Campbell as the Robins, Iowa native batted only .239.
While that is concerning, he does have impressive numbers like a .441 on-base percentage and 1.001 OPS. Lemonis likely pursued Stallman because of his power, as he hit 15 home runs and drove in 53 runs last season.
Hunter Hines started every game at first base last season for State, but the junior could go to the MLB draft. Stallman is a good defender and would likely replace Hines if he turns pro.
This is another solid pickup for State, but this team still lacks star power, and they need to add some arms.