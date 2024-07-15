Dakota Jordan is Selected in the MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants select Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan with the 116th pick in the 2024 MLB draft. Few guys have played at Dudy Noble Field that had more natural talent than Jordan.
The Canton, Miss. caught the eyes of fans early in his freshman campaign in fall scrimmages as he routinely hit home runs that were tape measure shorts. The 6-0 220-pounder initially signed with Mississippi State football as a running back out of Jackson Academy before focusing solely on baseball.
Focusing on baseball paid off for Jordan, as he earned an Opening Day start as a true freshman, was put at third in the lineup, and played center field. He went 1-3 with three walks in his college debut but soon fell into a slump.
Jordan was benched before conference play, and the hyped freshman needed time to adjust to life in the SEC. However, outfielder Bryce Chance went down with an injury, and Jordan was thrust back into the lineup and never looked back.
Jordan finished his freshman season batting .307 with ten home runs and 40 RBIs and had an iconic walk-off single against Ole Miss in front of the largest on-campus crowd as 16,423 fans piled into Dudy Noble Field. He followed that successful freshman season with an All-SEC second-team sophomore campaign.
Jordan won the Ferris Trophy, an award given to the top collegiate baseball player in Mississippi, and it was well earned. He batted .354 with 20 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Jordan’s contributions helped lead the Bulldogs back into the postseason for the first time since 2021, and now he will work up the minor league ranks.