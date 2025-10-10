Rosters announced for Diamond Dawg Classic alumni baseball game
One of the most popular events is coming back to Dudy Noble Field.
The Farm Bureau Diamond Dawg Classic returns November 7 in Starkville and will see more than 50 former Mississippi State baseball players compete in an alumni game.
Team names for the game were picked in honor of former Bulldogs Will Clark and Rafael Palmerio, who also picked the roster for their respective teams.
Among the group playing the games will be 30 players who made a trip to the College World Series. 10 former players played in National Championship series from either 2013 or 2021 and six of them were on the National Championship team in 2021. Nine different All-Americans will be playing in the game as well.
Team Thunder (Clark) and Team Lighting (Palmeiro) made their roster choices and the rosters were announced Friday morning.
Here are the rosters for the alumni game featuring current MLB players such as Jake Mangum and Adam Frazier.
Team Thunder/Will Clark
Captain: Mitch Moreland
C Dustin Skelton, Wes Thigpen
1B Tyler Moore
2B Travis Chapman, Brandon Turner
SS Jet Butler, Adam Frazier
3B Thomas Berkery
OF Jake Mangum, Reid Humphreys
OF Connor Hujsak, Brayland Skinner
OF Brad Cumbest, Jaron Shepherd
P Keegan James
P Ben Bracewell
P Preston Johnson
P Todd Doolittle
P Blake Smith
P Nick Routt
P Zac Houston
P Aaron Weatherford
P Ross Mitchell
Managers: Jeff Brantley, Scott Clark, Trent Intorcia, Chris Stratton and Bobby Thigpen.
Team Lightning/Rafael Palmeiro
Captain: Jonathan Papelbon
C Marshall Gilbert, Luke Hancock
1B Tanner Allen, Connor Powers
2B Hunter Stovall
SS Luke Alexander, Jonathan Ogden
3B Nick Vickerson, Russ Sneed
OF Hunter Renfroe, Grant Hogue
OF Elijah MacNamee, Kellum Clark
OF Jeff Flagg, Dakota Jordan
P Zach Neff
P Cole Gordon
P Brandon Smith
P Colby White
P Spencer Price
P Jacob Billingsley
P Devin Jones
P Peyton Plumlee
Managers: Jonathan Holder, Paul Maholm, Konnor Pilkington, Jay Powell and Landon Sims
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. November 7 at Dudy Noble Field. Tickets are currently on sale here and all proceeds benefit the Bulldog Initiative.
Mississippi State baseball letter winners from the last 20 years who were drafted after their collegiate careers in Starkville or played professionally were selected to be draft eligible for the alumni game. All baseball letter winners are invited for the weekend and will be celebrated for the contributions to the program.