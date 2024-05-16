Dakota Jordan Named Semifinalist for Esteemed Dick Howser Trophy
Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan was named a semifinalist for the esteemed Dick Howser Trophy on Thursday. This honor is given annually to the top player in college baseball, and Jordan is one of 68 semifinalists.
The award will be presented at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series. The winner also will be unveiled on MLB Network on Thursday, June 13, in the 9 a.m. CT highlight show hour.
The sophomore leads the Bulldogs in home runs (17) and RBIs (60) this season and his .370 batting average is the sixth-best in the SEC. Jordan also leads the team with a .708 slugging percentage and 71 hits.
Jordan is two homers away from a top-10 spot in Mississippi State's single-season history. Additionally, his RBI count is the fourth-most in the conference.
As Jordan continues to strive for the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy, he was also named a finalist for the Ferris Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi.
2024 DICK HOWSER TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS
Christian Almanza, 1B, Saint Mary's
Edgar Alvarez, 1B, Nicholls
Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee, 2B, Samford
Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State
Evan Aschenbek, RP, Texas A&M
Ethan Bates, RP, Louisiana Tech
Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State
Chris Beilenson, RP, Duke
Carson Benge, UTIL, Oklahoma State
Brooks Bryan, C, Troy
Chase Burns, SP, Wake Forest
Mason Burns, RP, Western Kentucky
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee
Ryan Campos, C, Arizona State
Jac Caglianone, UTIL, Florida
Jakob Christian, OF, San Diego
Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia
Caleb Cozart, DH, UNC Greensboro
Carter Cunningham, 1B, East Carolina
Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana
Edwin DeLaCruz, C, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Daniel Dickinson, 2B, Utah Valley
Jalin Flores, SS, Texas
Carter Gaston, SP, Portland
Lawson Harrill, OF, Campbell
Luke Holman, SP, LSU
Bridger Holmes, RP, Oregon State
Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina
Walter Janek, C, Sam Houston State
Ryan Johnson, SP, DBU
Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State
Keith Jones, OF, New Mexico State
Caden Kendle, OF, UC Irvine
Seaver King, 2B, Wake Forest
Josh Kuroda-Grauer, SS, Rutgers
Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest
Alec Makarewicz, 3B, NC State
T.J. McCants, OF, Alabama
Cole McConell, OF, Louisiana Tech
Liam McFadden-Ackman, 1B, Northern Kentucky
LP Langevin, RP, Louisiana
Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M
Caleb Lomavita, C, California
Izaak Martinez, RP, UC San Diego
Matthew Matthjis, SP, North Carolina
Lyle Miller-Green, OF, Austin Peay
Ben Miller, 3B, Duke
Gage Miller, 3B, Alabama
Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M
Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee
Ryan Prager, SP, Texas A&M
Jake Reinisch, DH, Wake Forest, SP, Samford
Brett Sears, SP, Nebraska
Austin Smith, UTIL, San Diego
Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State
Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas
James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State
Payton Tolle, SP, TCU
JJ Wetherholt, SS, West Virginia
Mason White, SS, Arizona
Tommy White, 3B, LSU
Nick Wissman, RP, Dayton
Jakob Wright, SP, Cal Poly
Blake Wright, 3B, Clemson
Trey Yesavage, SP, East Carolina