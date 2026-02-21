Mississippi State Gets Ace-Level Outing from McPherson Against Delaware

Some pitchers ease into a season. Ryan McPherson didn’t bother with that approach Friday.

Mississippi State’s sophomore right-hander looked every bit like someone taking a real step forward, punching out 11 Delaware hitters and making it look pretty routine along the way to a 9-2 win.

It wasn’t just the strikeouts but the way he carried himself. Six innings, one walk, one earned run, and a whole lot of hitters guessing wrong.

This is the version of McPherson that Mississippi State hoped it would see as he settled into a bigger role. He filled up the zone, worked quickly, and never really let Delaware breathe.

“I thought Ryan McPherson, especially the fourth, fifth and sixth innings was outstanding,” Bulldogs’ coach Brian O’Connor said. “He made some of the best pitches of the night when his pitch count got up. That was great to see. He was energized in that sixth inning to get through that inning.”

For a team that already believes it has the arms to make noise deep into the spring, seeing him trend toward “ace” territory this early is a welcome development.

And the offense made sure his work didn’t go to waste.

The Bulldogs jumped on Delaware starter Brady Blum in the first inning, putting up three runs before anyone had time to settle in.

Ace Reese kept his hot start rolling with a 3-for-5 day, two RBIs, and a double. Bryce Chance went 3-for-3 with a double of his own.

When your top-of-the-order guys are reaching base like that, the rest of the lineup usually follows.

They did.

All nine starters recorded a hit, and the Bulldogs stacked up 16 of them by the end of the afternoon. Andrew Raymond, Gehrig Frei, and Ryder Woodson each chipped in two hits and a double, giving the lineup that steady, pass-the-baton feel that’s been there through the first two weeks.

Once McPherson handed it off, the bullpen kept things simple. Jack Gleason gave Mississippi State two clean innings with three strikeouts, and Maddox Miller closed it out without any drama. Delaware finished with just four hits, and only one of them came after McPherson left the mound.

It’s early, sure, but this looked like the kind of outing that can anchor a weekend rotation. McPherson didn’t just pitch well. He pitched like someone who’s starting to understand he can control a game from the first pitch on.

If that continues, Mississippi State may reach its lofty goals and expectations for the season.

Winning/Losing Pitchers

WP: Ryan McPherson (1-0) 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 1 HBP, 92 TP

LP: Brady Blum (0-2) 1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 39 TP

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Ace Reese – 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

Ryder Woodson – 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R

Andrew Raymond – 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB

Gehrig Frei – 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R

Next Up

Mississippi State and Delaware will continue their weekend series Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs are slated to send lefty Tomas Valincius (1-0) to the mound and Delaware will counter with right-hander Doug Marose (0-0, 9.00 ERA). The game will be streamed on SECN+.

DAWG FEED: