Everything Mississippi State Coach Brian O'Connor Said After SEC Tournament Win

Mississippi State began its time at the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament with a 12-2 win against Missouri.

Here's everything Mississippi State coach Brian O'Connor said after Wednesday's game.

Opening Statement...

"First of all, I’d just say that it’s great to be here. For the three of us, it’s our first experience in Hoover at the SEC Tournament, and you can see why everybody raves about this being the best college baseball tournament in the country.

"The SEC does a terrific job running this event, and the caliber of the teams and coaches is second to none. I’m just excited to be here and proud of our team today.

"Obviously, Tico got us off to a great six innings. He was on a pitch count. That pitch count was 80. He was very, very efficient.

"Vytas here is a great example. I talk to the players all the time about how it’s not how the game starts, it’s how you finish. I know he had two tough at-bats his first two at-bats, but he hung in there and, certainly in the sixth inning, put two huge swings on the ball and made a difference for us."

On Tomas Valincius...

"We obviously didn’t know who we would play this morning. After the weekend at Texas A&M, Coach Parker and I debriefed after every weekend and talked about the pitchers and where they’re at.

"There was really no decision on what we were going to do, not knowing our opponent, that Tico was the right guy to get this tournament off to a good start.

"He was going to be on an 80-pitch limit because, obviously, we need him next weekend. But I’ve always believed in tournament time that you win the game in front of you.

"Next weekend, there’s a little bit that goes into scouting and things like that, who you’re going to pitch on what day. But today, it was simple. We needed to get in championship mode and compete.

"I also thought about this from Tico’s standpoint: if we pitch somebody else and say we didn’t win, and he doesn’t have a chance to compete for two weeks, that’s not good either.

"There are benefits to it. There can be negatives to it. But we were going to limit him and get us off to a great start in this tournament.

"How do you know you’re going to end up scoring 12 runs? There we are going into the bottom of the sixth inning, and it’s a tight ballgame.

"Win the one in front of you, then deal with tomorrow tomorrow and deal with next weekend next weekend."

On offensive production against Missouri...

"I was certainly really encouraged by what I saw in the back part of the game.

"I thought our two-strike approach in the first three or four innings wasn’t what it needed to be. It seemed like a few of the players were trying to do too much. They weren’t on time.

"Vytas addressed that. He wasn’t on time to hit in his first two at-bats. He made an adjustment, and that was great to see. Other guys were the same.

"I talked to the team in the dugout after the win, and I said, “Listen, I know a lot of you haven’t been in championships before. Whether it’s this week or next weekend or the weekends after, you have to take a deep breath and be loose.”

"Hopefully, some of those guys today who weren’t at their best will be at their best tomorrow.

"The depth of the lineup is really good. Think about it: Ace Reese had two walks today. Noah Sullivan had three strikeouts and then the misplayed fly ball in right field. Your two- and three-hole hitters today didn’t do much, and you still had 12 runs on the board.

"That sixth inning was what we’re about. Not just the two home runs Vytas hit — the 3-2 walk Bryce Chance had, the walk by Ryder Woodson, Sean James’ backside four-hole hit.

"It’s easy to say it was because of the two home runs and because we scored that many runs, but it was more about the approach. We started getting back to what we do, and that’s grinding out at-bats and taking what the game gives you. We were rewarded with a big inning."

On Ryder Woodson...

"About Ryder Woodson, I know he’s got 10 errors or something like that. It’s his first time ever in college baseball playing every day as a shortstop, but his defense and his range are getting better and better.

"Ryder went through a lull in the middle third of the season, and that’s because he’s a long, wiry guy who hasn’t lined up every day. His swing got a little bit long. There was some length to it.

"I’ll tell you, over the last 10 days, I’ve seen him tighten some things up with his hands and his swing. Down at Texas A&M, he made some phenomenal defensive plays at shortstop.

"I think the young man has a flair for the moment. Why do I say that? Last year in the NCAA Regional, he played for NC State and hit a couple of home runs at the most important time of the year for them after having just a handful of at-bats going into that.

"I like the young man. He comes ready to play every day, and this team is being rewarded for what he’s done recently."

On what makes the SEC Tournament different...

"First of all, the administration of it in this conference is buttoned up, and it’s first class.

"As a coach, you don’t wonder what is going on. The communication is elite, and that’s what you ask for because you want to prepare your team the right way.

"That’s on the conference office, and they do a phenomenal job.

"The second thing I’d say is the fan bases. We brought our team for a few innings at the beginning of the Tennessee game last night, and to see the Tennessee fans who came here, to see the Mississippi State fans who came here, LSU, right on down the line — the passionate fan bases that come here to Hoover. That’s what makes it.

"Obviously, there’s an extreme amount of talent on the field. What conference tournament has more talent than the SEC? It’s not even a discussion.

"That’s fun, because you have to be at your best, just like you do 30 nights a year over 10 weekends in this league. The combination of those things makes it a special experience."

On bringing Vytas Valincius to Starkville...

"There’s an evaluation process of somebody’s swing, their ability and things like that. That’s a factor in anybody you bring in.

"We knew he was the leading hitter last year at Illinois, playing in a good conference. But what it comes down to — Tico was easy. I got to stand in the dugout for 15 of his starts last year and see that young man compete.

"I’ve known this family since Tico was 15 years old. Actually, Tico’s senior year in high school, I made two trips to Chicago to do home visits with him and his family, one in December and then one in late June prior to the draft.

"With regard to Vytas, there’s the ability part, but I know how those two young men grew up. They’re tough. They are absolute warriors, the two of them.

"There’s the ability piece, but then there’s the competitive part that you have to have to win in this league. That family, and how those two young men grew up, is a separator.

"You don’t see it that much anymore. A lot of these kids grow up now and mom and dad hand them everything and rub their back when things don’t go well. These two young men grew up, and the way they grew up, they’re tough kids.

"I’ll take those kinds of guys any day."

On Georgia...

"They’re good. They clearly won the toughest league in the country. They’re obviously incredibly offensive and have a good pitching staff as well.

"The three ballgames in Starkville were all great games. Unfortunately, State came out on the wrong end of all of them, but they were great baseball games between two really great teams. I expect the same thing tomorrow.

"We’re going to have to pitch really well, and certainly we’re going to have to drive runs in because they clearly have an offensive ball club that is extremely talented. But these guys will be ready. They’ll turn the page, and we’ll look forward to that opportunity."