Valincius Brothers Power Mississippi State To SEC Tournament Run-Rule Win

Tomas Valincius shut down No. 16‑seeded Missouri on the mound, and his older brother Vytas smashed two home runs to lead Mississippi State to a 12‑2 run‑rule win at the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Tomas gave up five hits and one earned run, didn’t issue a walk, and settled in after a first‑inning solo shot. At this point, outings like that are what we expect from him.

8️⃣ K's for Tico pic.twitter.com/yXeVNCwrf8 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 20, 2026

Vytas handled the early ending. He opened the sixth with a first‑pitch homer, then came back later in the inning with a three‑run shot that pushed the lead to ten.

They weren’t alone in the effort.

Ben Davis handled the seventh on just 14 pitches to lock in the run‑rule and keep himself available for later in the week. Ryder Woodson added a home run, and only two starters went without a hit. Even then, Ace Reese chipped in with a groundout RBI.

Basically, Mississippi State did what a good team is supposed to do in this spot: play clean baseball and take care of the SEC team with the fewest conference wins. Their biggest rival couldn’t manage that, which isn’t nothing.

Mississippi State will continue its tournament run Thursday against the SEC’s regular season champion, No. 4 Georgia. It’ll be a chance at revenge after Georgia swept Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field earlier this season.

Tuesday – First Round

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri 10, No. 9 Ole Miss 8

Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt 8, No. 13 Kentucky 5

Game 3: No. 10 Tennessee 11, No. 15 South Carolina 6

Game 4: No. 14 LSU 6, No. 11 Oklahoma 2

Wednesday – Second Round

Game 5: No. 8 Mississippi State X, No. 16 Missouri X

Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Florida | 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn | 8 p.m.

Thursday – Quarterfinals

Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Georgia | 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Alabama | 7 p.m.

Friday – Quarterfinals

Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Texas | 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

Saturday – Semifinals

Game 13: Winner G10 vs. Winner G9 | Noon

Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11 | 4 p.m.

Sunday – Finals

Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13 | 1 p.m.