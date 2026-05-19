Why Mississippi State Starting Its Ace Sends a Message in Hoover

When a program believes it's already punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, the SEC Tournament can quietly become a week of roster management dressed up as competition.

You protect your best arms, give younger guys innings and hope nobody gets hurt before the real thing starts.

Mississippi State isn't doing that.

The decision to send Tomas Valincius to the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium mound Wednesday morning against Missouri isn't subtle.

When you've got a 9-2 lefthander with a 3.04 ERA who's earned All-League recognition from the conference coaches and took home the Ferriss Trophy as the best collegiate player in Mississippi, you don't burn that arm on a game you're not serious about winning.

Brian O'Connor is using his best pitcher because the Dawgs didn't fly to Hoover to go through the motions.

Mississippi State's NCAA ratings power index of No. 12 in the country gives the program reasonable confidence that Starkville will land among next weekend's NCAA Tournament host sites.

A program that's just running out the clock doesn't hand that pitcher the ball in a 9:30 a.m. opener. It saves and protects him, thinking about next weekend.

O'Connor's thinking about Wednesday.

The Bulldogs entered Hoover as the No. 8 seed after failing to win any of their final three SEC series. That skid still hurts a little and there's a sense around this program that it's got something to prove before the bracket opens.

Sending your ace into tournament play isn't the move of a team that's already mentally packed for the NCAA regional.

It's the move of a team that wants to win right now.

Mississippi State's Tomas Valincius (4) pitches against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Valincius Brings and What It'll Cost

The wear on Valincius heading into Wednesday is real. He's logged 11.2 innings across his last two starts on back-to-back Thursdays, throwing 112 and 102 pitches respectively.

That's not the ideal way to get ready for a tournament opener and O'Connor and pitching coach Justin Parker know it.

The decision to start him anyway suggests two things: they trust his arm enough to use it and they want him to get a taste of tournament baseball before the NCAA field opens up.

Both of those things can be true at the same time. How deep Valincius goes Wednesday will tell you a lot about how the staff reads the game as it develops.

If State builds a lead, expect the bullpen to eat innings.

O'Connor said after the regular season finale that he's still judging which pitchers can be trusted in high-leverage situations heading into the NCAAs and a live SEC tournament game is the best possible classroom for answering that question.

Weather is another variable nobody can ignore.

Rain looks to arrive Thursday and linger into Saturday.d Veterans of these tournaments know how quickly delays can scramble pitching plans that teams spent weeks building.

Getting Valincius stretched out Wednesday before the skies open matters.

Prep work pic.twitter.com/jntnVvXpwS — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 19, 2026

Don't Sleep on Missouri

Missouri pulled off the first-ever win by a 16-seed in the new SEC Tournament format Tuesday, knocking off Ole Miss 10-8 and burning their regular-season ace in the process.

The Tigers came to Hoover desperate and delivered.

That's exactly the kind of team that can make a relaxed opponent regret a slow start.

Missouri finished the SEC regular season at 6-24 and has no path forward without winning the automatic berth.

Nothing makes a team more dangerous in single elimination than having nothing to lose.

Brady Kehlenbrink gets the start for the Tigers — a 3-9 lefthander with a 6.69 ERA in 14 outings. The numbers aren't pretty, but tournament mornings have a way of making statistics feel less relevant.

Mississippi State and Missouri didn't cross paths during the regular season, though the Dawgs swept the Tigers a year ago in a similar spot.

History won't carry much weight in a one-and-done setting, but State's familiarity with handling that matchup at least removes the mystery.

Win Wednesday and the Bulldogs face regular-season SEC champion Georgia on Thursday at 3 p.m.

That's a different kind of challenge entirely and another reason O'Connor wants this team sharp and confident heading into the back half of the week, not just surviving to play another day.

State has a home regional waiting in Starkville in all likelihood.

The Dawgs know that.

They came to Hoover anyway, with their best arm ready, playing to win. Wednesday morning's first pitch will tell you the rest.