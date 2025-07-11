Famous TV actor talks about Mississippi State signee Jack Bauer
We’re a little more than 48 hours away from the opening rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft and finding out where Mississippi State signees and players will be headed in the professional ranks.
One of the most intriguing players Mississippi State fans should keep an eye on is Jack Bauer. For one, great name. For another, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has tagged Bauer as one of the two players in the draft with the highest ceilings.
Jack Bauer talks about Jack Bauer
Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you’re probably aware of the tv series, 24, where each season takes place over a span of 24 hours. The main character of the series is named Jack Bauer, played the talented Kiefer Sutherland.
Recently, MLB.com posted an article talking to Sutherland about the baseball player named after his famous character.
"To see someone excel at that level at such a young age, and the fact that he has the last name Bauer and his parents chose to call him Jack. ... It's kind of fun for me," Sutherland told me, laughing, in a recent phone call. "Like I said, I'm not the most avid baseball fan, but now I've got something to root for."
Bauer, the left-handed high schooler who hit 103 mph, is aware of the connection, too. He wore the number 24 in high school because, as he put it on the MLB Pipeline podcast, he wanted to “play into the number a little bit.”
Hopefully, he continues to wear the number wherever he plays next season. Speaking of which…
Bauer not in latest MLB Mock Draft
In McDaniel’s latest mock draft, Bauer is not selected in the first two rounds. Bauer is mentioned (see previous comment about highest ceiling) as a rumor that the Los Angeles Dodgers will select Bauer and Quentin Young with the last two picks of the first round, but McDaniel has other players being selected.
It’s interesting, but Mississippi State fans shouldn’t start getting their hopes up too high that Bauer will come to Starkville. As a recent 247Sports story explained (very well I might add), players selected in the first 10 rounds are expected to sign with the professional team that drafted them.
But “expected” doesn’t mean “guaranteed” so, we’ll pull out my favorite cliché, anything can happen.
2025 MLB Draft Schedule
- Day 1 (Rounds 1-3): Sun., July 13, 5 p.m. ET (MLBN/MLB.com/ESPN)
- Day 2 (Rounds 4-20): Mon., July 14, 10:30 a.m. ET (MLB.com)