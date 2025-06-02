Florida State rallies Past Mississippi State, ending season in regional
TALLAHASSEE, Ark. — Now the coaching search can start in earnest.
Mississippi State Bulldogs saw their 2025 baseball season come to a close Sunday night, falling 5-2 to Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.
The Bulldogs, who finished the year 36-23, were unable to hold off a late Seminoles rally, as Florida State scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win and advance in the tournament.
The game started with a bang for Mississippi State.
Leadoff hitter Gehrig Frei launched the first pitch he saw over the left field fence, giving the Bulldogs an immediate 1-0 lead.
Ace Reese followed with an infield single, but Florida State’s defense quickly turned a double play and ended the threat.
On the mound, Mississippi State right-hander Karson Ligon came out strong, striking out the side in the bottom of the first around a one-out walk.
Both teams settled into a tense, low-scoring battle.
Ligon, who entered the game with a 6-5 record and a 5.81 ERA, was making his first start since May 17 and was well-rested after not pitching in the SEC Tournament.
Mississippi State added to their lead in the fifth when Joe Powell drilled a full-count pitch over the left-field scoreboard for his ninth home run of the year, making it 2-0.
The Bulldogs couldn't capitalize on other opportunities, though, grounding into double plays and leaving runners on base as Florida State’s pitching, led by lefty Wes Medes, kept the game within reach.
The Seminoles’ offense, meanwhile, was stymied by Ligon and reliever Luke Dotson through six innings.
Dotson entered in the fifth after Ligon issued a leadoff walk, striking out two to preserve the lead.
The tension boiled over in the third inning when Florida State coach Link Jarrett was ejected after a heated argument over a check-swing call. His ejection energized the Seminoles and their fans, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
“After a minute or so of hearing Link Jarrett’s pitch, an umpire tossed him from the game,” On3.com reported. “At that point, Jarrett went apoplectic, going after two different officials. He eventually was ejected and headed out from the field.”
Florida State finally broke through in the seventh, tying the game at 2-2 on a double by Myles Bailey and a home run by Cal Fisher.
Dotson responded by striking out the side, but the momentum had shifted.
The decisive blow came in the bottom of the eighth. Dotson walked the leadoff hitter, prompting Parker to bring in Ryan McPherson from the bullpen.
A sacrifice bunt and a throwing error by McPherson, followed by a walk, loaded the bases. Max Williams then delivered a two-run single through the right side, giving Florida State its first lead of the night.
Another base hit made it 5-2, and the Bulldogs could not recover.
Mississippi State’s season ended with disappointment, but it wasn't going out with a simple whimper.
They earned the rematch with Florida State by defeating Northeastern earlier in the day, 3-2, with Evan Siary and the bullpen stepping up in the elimination game.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs’ pitching staff, behind Ligon and Dotson, gave them a chance to win against a high-powered Seminoles lineup.
Florida State, ranked as high as No. 4 nationally during the season and playing under the pressure of high expectations, advances to the Super Regional with a record of 30-7 in the ACC.
Expect the talk about the next State coach to start increasing almost immediately.
DAWGS FEED: