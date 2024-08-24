Former Bulldog Makes MLB Debut, The Morning Bell: August 24, 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has seen plenty of its former baseball players get the call up to the major league. In all, 69 former Bulldogs have played in an MLB game.
That number grew to 70 this week when JT Ginn was called up to join the Oakland Athletics. He’s the second former Bulldog to get the call this season and 17th since 2016. He made his MLB debut earlier this week in a 4-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. In two innings of work, Ginn didn’t allow a hit or run and struck out three batters.
Ginn was named the 2019 National Freshman of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year at Mississippi State. He pitched 86.1 innings in 17 starts, compiling an 8-3 that tied the school’s record for wins by a freshman pitcher and had 105 strikeouts, the second time a Bulldog freshman had 100 or more strikeouts in their debut season. An injury limited his sophomore season to just one start and the Brandon, Miss. native would be drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 draft.
Mississippi State's former second baseman Justin Foscue made his MLB debut in April for the Texas Rangers, but has since returned to Triple-A Round Rock Express. In 19 MLB at-bats, Foscue has just two hits, one RBI and a run scored.
Today’s Schedule
Volleyball: Mississippi State at Memphis (exhibition)
Mississippi State Results
No results.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
7
Did You Notice?
Six Mississippi State players have been named to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist this week, including Eric Taylor, Trent Hudson, Ethan Miner, Blake Shapen, Kelly Akharaiyi, and Corey Ellington.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On a fake field goal against NC State, when asked if it was supposed to be a run or a pass: "Your guess is as good as mine."
