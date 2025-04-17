Former Mississippi State Pitchers Stephen, Dohm record first Minor League Wins
Mississippi State led all of college baseball with 11 players selected in the 2024 MLB Draft. Most of them didn't taste the minor leagues last summer, but they are now this spring. That includes pitchers Khal Stephen and Nate Dohm, both of whom happened to record their first minor league victories on Wednesday.
Stephen tossed five scoreless innings for the Dunedin Blue Jays, Class-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, while Dohm allowed just one run over five innings for the St. Lucie Mets, Class-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Stephen retired six of the last seven batters he faced, fanned five and didn't walk anyone while Dohm retired the first nine batters he faced, allowed just one hit and struck out six.
Both have pitched well so far, but Stephen has simply been unhittable. Through three starts, Stephen has a miniscule ERA of 0.56, has allowed just seven hits and two walks over 16 innings and has struck out 20. The Blue Jays second round pick from last year will probably make at least one more start with Dunedin, but if he throws another gem, there's a chance he gets promoted to High-A.
As for Dohm, expect him to keep pitching for St. Lucie. He still hasn't thrown more than 64 pitches in a start, and Class-A is the best place for him to get stretched out. Don't be surprised if he gets promoted to High-A at some point this year, but for now, expect the former Bulldog to keep pitching in Florida.