For weeks, Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue has appeared in mock drafts as a possible Major League Baseball first-round draft pick. It is now a reality.

Foscue was selected in the first round with the 14th overall pick by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. The pick makes Foscue the 16th Bulldog in history to be chosen in the draft's first round according to MSU.

Here is what you need to know regarding Foscue and his selection.

FOSCUE'S SLOT VALUE:

$4,036,800

MSU CAREER STATS:

.297 batting average

.482 slugging percentage

.862 OPS

38 doubles

19 home runs

96 RBI

SCOUTING REPORT (via MLB Pipeline - CLICK HERE FOR MORE):

Foscue went from light-hitting third baseman as a freshman to consensus All-America second baseman as a sophomore, helping Mississippi State reach the College World Series in both 2018 and 2019. He and Jordan Westburg form the best double-play combination in college baseball, with scouts fairly split about who is the better prospect. Foscue has a higher floor while Westburg has the high ceiling.

The U.S. collegiate national team's starter at second base last summer, Foscue plays a game that is somewhat reminiscent of Jeff Kent's. He provides more offense than most at his position, using strength, bat speed and a pull-heavy approach to generate plenty of power from the right side of the plate. Though he has an aggressive mentality, he has no difficulties making regular contact and projects as a 20-homer threat without excessive strikeouts.

Foscue records below-average run times out of the batter's box but shows closer to average speed once he gets going. His arm and range are ordinary at second base, though he has good hands and instincts and turns the double-play pivot well. He might be able to handle third base at the next level but shortstop would be a stretch, limiting his potential utility value.

DATE TO WATCH:

August 1. That's the signing deadline for picks to sign with the organization that chose them.