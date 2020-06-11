Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Mississippi State signee Austin Hendrick drafted in first round of MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State baseball signee Austin Hendrick is now a first-round Major League Baseball Draft pick.

Hendrick, the outfielder from West Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania, was chosen by the Cincinnati Reds with the 12th overall selection on Wednesday night. The slot value for the 12th overall pick is $4,366,400. Hendrick will have until August 1 to work out a deal with the Reds.

Here is what Cincinnati is getting in Hendrick via his MLB Pipeline Scouting report:

See Hendrick, the Pittsburgh-area high school standout, on one day, and a scout might walk away thinking they just saw the best hitter in the 2020 Draft class. See him on another, and that scout might walk away worrying about the prep outfielder's swing. He stood out at the start of Major League Baseball's PDP League and was the only hitter to homer more than once, but he struggled down the stretch there and with Team USA in international competition.There is no question about Hendrick's raw power and he's tapped into it at times on big stages over the past two summers. He has incredibly quick hands and bat speed, along with leverage and loft, to generate that pop from the left side of the plate, but he tinkered with his setup this past summer and there was some concern with the uptick in swing and miss to his game. A very good athlete, Hendrick runs well enough to play center field, but he might profile best in right field, and has the arm strength to fit there as well.While there might be some risk in terms of strikeouts with Hendrick, there isn't a high school hitter in the country with more upside. The Mississippi State recruit has the chance to be a middle-of-the-lineup run producer with tons of power and plenty of scouts still believe in him reaching that ceiling.

For more on Hendrick from MLB Pipeline, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Foscue becomes 16th first-round MLB Draft pick in school history

Mississippi State second baseman taken with 14th overall pick by the Texas Rangers

Joel Coleman

With MSU in her past, Jordan Danberry focused on making the world a better place

Former Bulldog has multiple long-term goals

Joel Coleman

SEC Roundtable: The biggest stories around the league this week

Sports Illustrated's team site publishers deliver the top stories around the SEC

Joel Coleman

2020 SEC Football Media Days to be held virtually

Event was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The first-ever edition of Egg Bowl Rumblings

It's Thanksgiving night in June on today's Thunder & Lightning

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-MLB Draft primer: Interesting facts, the big questions and more

Most everything you need to know regarding the Bulldogs heading into the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Bulldogs get immediate help with transfer Tyrell Shavers

Wide receiver transfers from Alabama to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Receiver Tyrell Shavers transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State

Shavers was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs could be back on practice field (with Mike Leach) by middle of July

NCAA proposal sets up six-week preseason practice plan

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs get good news and bad news on recruiting front

Bulldogs add one commitment and lose another

Joel Coleman