Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Jordan Westburg drafted by Orioles

Joel Coleman

Many scouts believe Jordan Westburg has all the tools to be an incredibly productive Major League Baseball player and on Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles pulled the trigger and took him in the MLB Draft with the 30th overall pick. 

Westburg was the first pick of Compensation Round A – just one pick off of being a first-round choice. Second baseman Justin Foscue became MSU's 16th all-time first-rounder earlier in the night. Meanwhile signee Austin Hendrick was also taken in the first round. Foscue went to the Texas Rangers. Hendrick was picked by the Cincinnati Reds.

Here is what you need to know regarding Westburg and his selection.

WESTBURG'S SLOT VALUE:

$2,365,500

MSU CAREER STATS:

  • .285 batting average
  • .446 slugging percentage
  • .862 OPS
  • 38 doubles
  • 2 triples
  • 10 home runs
  • 102 RBI

SCOUTING REPORT (via MLB Pipeline - CLICK HERE FOR MORE):

Though neither was a heralded prospect or drafted out of high school in 2017, Mississippi State's Westburg and Justin Foscue have developed into college baseball's best double-play combination. Foscue has been a more consistent hitter but Westburg has a higher ceiling and more defensive value. He tied a College World Series record with seven RBI in one game in 2018 and helped the Bulldogs return to Omaha last season.

Westburg has a compact right-handed swing and possesses the bat speed and strength to provide 20 or more homers on an annual basis. He lacks consistency at the plate because he has a very aggressive, pull-happy approach and sometimes struggles with pitch recognition and managing the strike zone. After he failed to make the U.S. collegiate national team last summer, he settled down nicely in the Cape Cod League and was one of the circuit's more productive hitters.

Westburg has solid speed and arm strength to match, giving him a chance to stick at shortstop at the next level. He's big for the position at 6-foot-3 and if he adds more strength to his frame, he could slow down and necessitate a move to third base. With his power potential, he still could profile offensively at the hot corner.

DATE TO WATCH:

August 1. That's the signing deadline for picks to sign with the organization that chose them.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Foscue becomes 16th first-round MLB Draft pick in school history

Mississippi State second baseman taken with 14th overall pick by the Texas Rangers

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State signee Austin Hendrick drafted in first round of MLB Draft

Outfielder taken by the Reds with 12th overall pick

Joel Coleman

With MSU in her past, Jordan Danberry focused on making the world a better place

Former Bulldog has multiple long-term goals

Joel Coleman

SEC Roundtable: The biggest stories around the league this week

Sports Illustrated's team site publishers deliver the top stories around the SEC

Joel Coleman

2020 SEC Football Media Days to be held virtually

Event was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The first-ever edition of Egg Bowl Rumblings

It's Thanksgiving night in June on today's Thunder & Lightning

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-MLB Draft primer: Interesting facts, the big questions and more

Most everything you need to know regarding the Bulldogs heading into the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Bulldogs get immediate help with transfer Tyrell Shavers

Wide receiver transfers from Alabama to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Receiver Tyrell Shavers transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State

Shavers was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs could be back on practice field (with Mike Leach) by middle of July

NCAA proposal sets up six-week preseason practice plan

Joel Coleman