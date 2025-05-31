Game Preview: Florida State vs. Mississippi State, NCAA Regional
Baseball fans who love a good pitcher’s duel should be sure to tune in to Mississippi State’s second round NCAA Regional game against Florida State.
Both the Seminoles and Bulldogs will be sending their ace pitchers to the mound Saturday evening for a winner’s bracket game that’ll put the winner game win away from advancing to the super regionals.
Mississippi State will send Pico Kohn to the mound, who has been great in his first season since undergoing tommy john surgery. But he’s going up against another left-handed pitcher that could be a top five draft pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Jamie Arnold is a 2025 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, but has had a few bumps in the road in his last couple of appearances. Against North Carolina and Duke, Arnold threw a combined 10 innings and allowed nine runs on 12 hits, three walks and 15 strikeouts.
Kohn hasn’t pitched since May 15 against Missouri and it wasn’t his greatest outing (considering the opponent). He pitched 4.1 innings and gave up two hits, four walks and struck out seven batters against the Tigers.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Joe Powell, C
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Ross Highfill, RF
- Lukas Buckner, SS
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Florida State Seminoles Starting Lineup
- Gage Harrelson, RF
- Alex Lodise, SS
- Max Williams, CF
- Myles Bailey, 1B
- Cal Fisher, 3B
- Drew Faurot, 2B
- Chase Williams, LF
- Brody DeLamielleure, DH
- Jaxson West, C
Pitching Matchup
LHP Jamie Arnold (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 71 IP, 97 SO, 24 BB, 24 ER, .207 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-3, 4.13 ERA, 76.1 IP, 107 SO, 25 BB, 35 ER, .220 b/avg.)
Weather Forecast
There won’t be any weather delays to worry about for today’s game. AccuWeather’s forecast has a zero percent chance of rain, sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. It’ll be slightly humid (32 percent) and winds could be a factor with west, northwest wind at 8 mph and gusts up to 18 mph.
How to Watch: Florida State vs. Mississippi State
Who: Florida State (39-14, 17-10 ACC) vs. Mississippi State (35-21, 15-15 SEC)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Dick Howser Stadium; Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats