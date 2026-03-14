How to Watch: No. 3 Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas SEC Baseball

If Friday night’s slate of SEC games is any indication, we’re in for a wild two months.

Three of the eight SEC baseball games ended on walk offs and another ended with a road team winning by one run in 11 innings.

No. 3 Mississippi State found itself on the wrong end of those results, losing 5-4 to No. 5 Arkansas on TJ Pompey’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Good thing about baseball is there’s usually another game the next day to help forget the pains of a walk-off loss.

"OH MY GOODNESS, WHAT A MOMENT!"



The call by Phil Elson & Bubba Carpenter pic.twitter.com/9RQkR6t7Dr — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 14, 2026

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks are set to continue their weekend series with a double-header on Saturday. Here’s what to know about the final games of the series, starting with why Sunday’s was rescheduled.

Weather Forecast

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks moved up the series finale to Saturday due to inclement weather in Sunday's weather forecast. Probably a good call consider what the forecast says for Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday should be "sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph," during the day and "increasing clouds, with a low around 59. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph," at night.

How to Watch: No. 3 Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas

Who: No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday (second game to follow approx. 45 minutes after first game)

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 60-58

Last Meeting: Arkansas 5, Mississippi State 4 (Friday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Tulane, 11-7

Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Stetson, 6-4

DOWN TO THE LAST OUT. RYDER KEEPS US ALIVE. 🪵 https://t.co/bNfp2G9fZm pic.twitter.com/gHUvXBZGbI — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 14, 2026

The Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas comes into SEC play at 12-5 after splitting a four-game set with Stetson. The Razorbacks looked sharp early in the series with wins of 7-1 and 13-1, but the Hatters answered back and took the last two games.

Offensively, the Razorbacks are hitting .296 with 22 home runs and about six and a half runs per game. They run a little, too, with 20 steals in 26 tries, and they’ve been steady in the field with a .974 fielding percentage.

Camden Kozeal has been their most consistent bat so far. He’s hitting .359 with six homers and 22 RBIs, and he’s the guy who usually gets something going. Damian Ruiz has been another reliable piece, hitting .340 and leading the team in steals.

The real strength of this Arkansas group has been the pitching. The Razorbacks carry a 2.74 team ERA with 186 strikeouts and only 38 walks in 148 innings. Opponents are hitting just .199 against them, and they’ve allowed only 15 home runs. Fisher has been their top strikeout arm, and they’ve had several pitchers put up clean numbers early in the season. Cole Gilber, Mark Brissey and Parker Coil have handled the save chances.

Game 2: LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. LHP Hunter Dietz (2-1. 2.84 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA) vs. LHP Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA)

Notable Relief Pitchers

Mississippi State

Jack Gleason: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 21 K, .154 Opp. BA

Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 K, .000 Opp. BA

Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1 SV, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, .346 Opp. BA, 1.58 WHIP

Chris Billingsley Jr.: 1-0, 7.11 ERA, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, .269 Opp. BA, 1.89 WHIP

Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 SV, 10 IP, 5 H, 5R, 1 BB, 11 K, .147 Opp. BA, 0.60 WHIP

Arkansas

Ethan McElvain: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 K, 0.77 Opp. BA

Parker Coil: 0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1 SV, 9.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 15 K, .242 Opp. BA

Mark Brissey: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, .053 Opp. BA

James DeCremer: 0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, .344 Opp. BA

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Arkansas Batting Lineup

TBA

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

All available.

Arkansas

Out