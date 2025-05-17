Cowbell Corner

Game Preview: Mississippi State at Missouri (Game Three)

The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season with the hope of taking a big leap up the SEC standings, but needs some help from other SEC teams.

Mississippi State Infielder Nate Chester (#13) during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State is doing exactly what it needed to do this weekend: win. But in order to see a big leap in the SEC standings, the Bulldogs will need some help.

The Bulldogs (33-20, 14-15) enter the day in 11th place in the SEC standings, in a three-way tie with Florida and Oklahoma. Mississippi State loses those tiebreakers, but if Oklahoma and/or Florida lose today and Mississippi State wins, the Bulldogs would be the No. 9 seed.

That’s the highest seed the Bulldogs can get. No. 18 Alabama has 16 SEC wins, which is one more than what the Bulldogs could end up with.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Sawyer Reeves, SS
  2. Ace Reese, 3B
  3. Noah Sullivan, DH
  4. Hunter Hines, 1B
  5. Bryce Chance, CF
  6. Reed Stallman, LF
  7. Ross Highfill, C
  8. Nolan Stevens, RF
  9. Gatlin Sanders, 2B

Missouri Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Jackson Lovich, SS
  2. Pierre Seals, CF
  3. Cayden Nicoletto, RF
  4. Tyler Macon, LF
  5. Mateo Serna, 1B
  6. Keegan Knutson, 2B
  7. Chris Patterson, 3B
  8. Jedier Hernandez, C
  9. Brock Daniels, DH

Pitching Matchup

RHP Josh McDevitt (0-1, 1 SV, 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 13 SO, 4 BB, 6 ER) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (5-5, 6.23 ERA, 47.2 IP, 59 SO, 24 BB, 33 ER, .261 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Mississippi State

Out

C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor

Missouri

Out

IF/OF Cameron Benson
IF/OF Brock Daniels
IF/RP Trey Lawrence
LHP Kadden Drew
INF Blake Simpson
LHP Nic Smith
LHP Javyn Pimental

Weather Forecast

AccuWeather’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be the low to mid 70s and winds will be a factor at 14 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. There’s also no rain or storms in the forecast.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri

When:  2 p.m., Saturday

Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SECN+ (All games)

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

