Game Preview: Mississippi State at Missouri (Game Three)
Mississippi State is doing exactly what it needed to do this weekend: win. But in order to see a big leap in the SEC standings, the Bulldogs will need some help.
The Bulldogs (33-20, 14-15) enter the day in 11th place in the SEC standings, in a three-way tie with Florida and Oklahoma. Mississippi State loses those tiebreakers, but if Oklahoma and/or Florida lose today and Mississippi State wins, the Bulldogs would be the No. 9 seed.
That’s the highest seed the Bulldogs can get. No. 18 Alabama has 16 SEC wins, which is one more than what the Bulldogs could end up with.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, LF
- Ross Highfill, C
- Nolan Stevens, RF
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Missouri Tigers Starting Lineup
- Jackson Lovich, SS
- Pierre Seals, CF
- Cayden Nicoletto, RF
- Tyler Macon, LF
- Mateo Serna, 1B
- Keegan Knutson, 2B
- Chris Patterson, 3B
- Jedier Hernandez, C
- Brock Daniels, DH
Pitching Matchup
RHP Josh McDevitt (0-1, 1 SV, 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 13 SO, 4 BB, 6 ER) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (5-5, 6.23 ERA, 47.2 IP, 59 SO, 24 BB, 33 ER, .261 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Mississippi State
Out
C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor
Missouri
Out
IF/OF Cameron Benson
IF/OF Brock Daniels
IF/RP Trey Lawrence
LHP Kadden Drew
INF Blake Simpson
LHP Nic Smith
LHP Javyn Pimental
Weather Forecast
AccuWeather’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be the low to mid 70s and winds will be a factor at 14 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. There’s also no rain or storms in the forecast.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SECN+ (All games)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats