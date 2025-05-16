Cowbell Corner

Game Preview: Mississippi State at Missouri (Game 2)

After a record-setting night at the plate for the Bulldogs, they're back in action Friday night against the Tigers. Here are the starting lineups, pitching matchup, weather forecast and more.

Mississippi State Infielder Sawyer Reeves (#2) during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

One baseball game usually doesn’t have a big impact on its own, but they do this time of year. Mississippi State and Missouri learned that firsthand after their Thursday night game.

Mississippi State won 25-7 and moved up two spots in the SEC standings. If the SEC Tournament started based on the current standings, the Bulldogs (32-20, 13-15 SEC) would be the No. 10 seed and would face No. 14 seed Texas A&M (21-13, 10-18 SEC) in the first round.

Missouri locked up its status as the No. 16 team in next week’s conference tournament since South Carolina beat No. 1 LSU to pick up its sixth SEC win.

Here's everything to know about Friday night's game between the Bulldogs and Tigers.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Sawyer Reeves. SS
  2. Ace Reese, 3B
  3. Noah Sullivan, DH
  4. Hunter Hines, 1B
  5. Bryce Chance, CF
  6. Reed Stallman, LF
  7. Joe Powell, C
  8. Nolan Stevens, RF
  9. Gatlin Sanders, 2B

Missouri Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Jackson Lovich, SS
  2. Pierre Seals, CF
  3. Cayden Nicoletto, RF
  4. Mateo Serna, 1B
  5. Keegan Knutson, 2B
  6. Gehrig Goldbeck, DH
  7. Chris Patterson, 3B
  8. Jedier Hernandez, C
  9. Tyler Macon, LF

Pitching Matchup

RHP Sam Horn (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 12 SO, 3 BB, 5 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (2-1, 4.06 ERA, 44.1 IP, 57 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .243 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Mississippi State

Out

C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor

Game Time Decision

IF/OF Aaron Downs
INF Gehrig Frei

Missouri

Out

IF/OF Cameron Benson
IF/OF Brock Daniels
IF/RP Trey Lawrence
LHP Kadden Drew
INF Blake Simpson
LHP Nic Smith
LHP Javyn Pimental

Game Time Decision

OF/IF Kaden Peer

Weather Forecast

An early afternoon thunderstorm should be cleared out of the area by gametime. AccuWeather’s forecast predicts mostly sunny skies in the evening, with temperatures in the low to upper-80s. Winds will be significant at 17 mph and gusts up to 33 mph.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

