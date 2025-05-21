Game Preview: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State, SEC Tournament First Round
The time has finally arrived for Mississippi State to being its SEC Tournament run. Or for Texas A&M to make a run that gets the Aggies back into the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 11-seed Bulldogs and No. 14-seed Aggies will cap off the first round of the SEC Tournament from Hoover, Ala. on the second day of the tournament.
It’s the only first round match featuring teams who didn’t play one another during the regular season, so there’s no true-barometer to gauge how the two sides will perform against one another.
Here’s everything to know about tonight’s first round SEC Tournament game between Texas A&M and Mississippi State:
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Joe Powell, C
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Texas A&M Aggies Starting Lineup
- Kaeden Kent, SS
- Jace LaViolette, CF
- Wyatt Henseler, 3B
- Gavin Kash, 1B
- Bear Harrison, C
- Hayden Schott, DH
- Ben Royo, 2B
- Terrence Kiel II, RF
- Sawyer Farr, LF
Pitching Matchup
Texas A&M: LHP Ryan Prager: 3-4, 4.50 ERA, 78 IP, 67 K, 19 BB, 39 ER, .390 b/avg.
Mississippi State: RHP Ryan McPherson: 4-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .176 b/avg.
Injury Report
Mississippi State
Out
C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor
Texas A&M
Out
IF/OF Gavin Grahovac
RHP Josh Stewart
LHP Shane Sdao
Game Time Decision
OF Caden Sorrell
Weather Forecast
Rescheduling the Bulldogs’ and Aggies’ first round game was the right choice after thunderstorms passed through overnight. The weather will be clear with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid70s. Winds will be slight at eight mph and gusts up to 12 mph.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, First Round, SEC Tournament
Who: Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-20, 15-15 SEC)
When: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats