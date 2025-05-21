Cowbell Corner

Game Preview: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State, SEC Tournament First Round

Here's everything to know about Wednesday mornings' first round game between the Bulldogs and Aggies, including starting lineups, injury report, weather forecast and more.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Catcher Joe Powell (#55) during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Catcher Joe Powell (#55) during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

The time has finally arrived for Mississippi State to being its SEC Tournament run. Or for Texas A&M to make a run that gets the Aggies back into the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 11-seed Bulldogs and No. 14-seed Aggies will cap off the first round of the SEC Tournament from Hoover, Ala. on the second day of the tournament.

It’s the only first round match featuring teams who didn’t play one another during the regular season, so there’s no true-barometer to gauge how the two sides will perform against one another.

Here’s everything to know about tonight’s first round SEC Tournament game between Texas A&M and Mississippi State:

Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Gehrig Frei, LF
  2. Sawyer Reeves, SS
  3. Ace Reese, 3B
  4. Noah Sullivan, DH
  5. Hunter Hines, 1B
  6. Bryce Chance, CF
  7. Reed Stallman, RF
  8. Joe Powell, C
  9. Gatlin Sanders, 2B

Texas A&M Aggies Starting Lineup

  1. Kaeden Kent, SS
  2. Jace LaViolette, CF
  3. Wyatt Henseler, 3B
  4. Gavin Kash, 1B
  5. Bear Harrison, C
  6. Hayden Schott, DH
  7. Ben Royo, 2B
  8. Terrence Kiel II, RF
  9. Sawyer Farr, LF

Pitching Matchup

Texas A&M: LHP Ryan Prager: 3-4, 4.50 ERA, 78 IP, 67 K, 19 BB, 39 ER, .390 b/avg.
Mississippi State: RHP Ryan McPherson: 4-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .176 b/avg.

Injury Report

Mississippi State

Out

C Jackson Owen
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor

Texas A&M

Out

IF/OF Gavin Grahovac
RHP Josh Stewart
LHP Shane Sdao

Game Time Decision

OF Caden Sorrell

Weather Forecast

Rescheduling the Bulldogs’ and Aggies’ first round game was the right choice after thunderstorms passed through overnight. The weather will be clear with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid70s. Winds will be slight at eight mph and gusts up to 12 mph.

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, First Round, SEC Tournament

Who: Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-20, 15-15 SEC)

When: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

