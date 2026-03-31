Grambling State at Mississippi State: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Weather Forecast

There’s no such thing as an easy weekend in the SEC and No. 4 Mississippi State continues to remind us of that.

After a road series win at then-No. 18 Ole Miss last weekend, the Bulldogs are going to back in the friendly confines of Dudy Noble Field this weekend to face No. 5 Georgia. Another weekend, another top five matchup for the Bulldogs.

One difference is when the series between the SEC’s two Bulldogs is set to start. Starting on Thursday instead of Friday can put stress on a team’s pitching staff, especially its bullpen.

So, while the outcome of Tuesday night’s game against Grambling State (No. 281 in NCAA RPI) isn’t really in doubt (and if it is, that’s a massive upset), who plays in the game and for how long will matter to Mississippi State.

The series in Oxford was swept away on Sunday. One day before a midweek game is normal, but one day of rest afterwards is not.

That’s what to look for in tonight’s game and here’s everything to know about it.

The Opponent: Grambling State

Batting Leaders

Charles Ashe III: .391/.739/.419, 1.158 OPS, 14 R, 27 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 17 SO

Hasani Johnson: .329/.439/.529, .968 OPS, 25 R, 27 H, 5 2B, 2 3B, 13 RBI, 32 BB, 4 HBP, 19 SO, 9 SB

Shannnon Martin: .301/.373/.434, .807, 22 R, 25 H, 3 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 8 HBP, 13 SO, 5 SB

Took another opportunity pic.twitter.com/72xZASyj8k — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 31, 2026

Weather Forecast

The Starkville area may experience some rain and storms Tuesday afternoon, but it should be cleared out by game time. The National Weather Service forecast gives the area a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The nighttime forecast is “a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

How to Watch: Grambling State at Mississippi State

Who: Grambling State Tigers (9-17, 6-3 SWAC) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (24-4, 7-2 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 5-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 21, Grambling State 2 (2023)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 18 Ole Miss, 7-1

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Texas Southern, 12-1 (8 innings)

𝙏𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/YawTS5oMrb — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 31, 2026

Pitching Matchup

RHP Trevor Esparza (1-1, 9.61 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Billingsley Jr. (1-0, 5.19 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Grambling State Batting Lineup