How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri
What happened last weekend in College Station, Texas should absolutely give Mississippi State pause for concern. But there’s no need to have a hand near the panic button.
Missouri’s sweep of Texas A&M was surprising. By now, you’re probably aware the Tigers were winless in SEC games until then. While the Bulldogs and Aggies may look similar (the colors are nearly identical), they’re not as similar on the field.
The Tigers had the highest team ERA in the SEC and still do, but it got below 9.00 after they held Texas A&M to four hits and two runs in the final two games of the series. The Aggies have the lowest team batting average in the SEC (.265) and that’s the major difference between them and Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs have the fifth-highest team batting average in the SEC (.302), the highest average with runners on base (.337) and second-highest average with runners in scoring position (.336).
Mississippi State is good at the plate and Texas A&M, with all due respect to Jace Laviolette who is one of the sport’s best MLB prospects, is not. The Bulldogs shouldn’t have much trouble going up against a Missouri pitching staff that has just two pitchers with ERAs under 5.00 and they’ve thrown a combined 7.1 innings this season.
Texas A&M may have similar thoughts before last weekend, too. Mississippi State interim coach Justin Parker won’t let his team overlook the Tigers.
“They have a very unique setup and at times I feel like it’s one of the best home field advantages in the league because it’s so unique,” Parker said after beating Ole Miss 6-5. “They’ll have our full attention. We have incredible respect for everybody in this league because it’s so hard to get wins.”
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-20, 12-15 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-35, 3-24 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Thursday; 6 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SECN+ (All games)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Mississippi State leads 13-7
Last Meeting: Missouri 4, Mississippi State 3 (May 18, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Ole Miss, 6-5
Last time out, Tigers: def. Texas A&M, 10-1