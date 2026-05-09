Mississippi State fans didn’t get the result they wanted to see Friday night. But they will get to see something Saturday they’ve been longing for.

The return of Ryan McPherson.

“The plan is for Ryan McPherson to start the game tomorrow,” Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said. “He will be on a pitch count, inning limit. Everything over the last two or three weeks on his buildup has gone well. On Tuesday, he threw in a simulated scrimmage and everything was great. The next day was fine. So now is the time.”

McPherson hasn’t pitched in a game since March 20 when he left in the fourth inning of a game against Vanderbilt. Before that he was Mississippi State’s Friday night starter and had posted a 2.45 ERA and .97 WHIP. He also had 40 strikeouts and only six walks.

In the seven weeks McPherson has spent rehabbing his throwing arm, the Bulldogs have gone 11-9 in SEC games. His return two weeks before the start of the postseason will be a great sight for the fans at Dudy Noble Field.

“He wants the ball and he will be on a limited basis,” O’Connor said. “That's the right thing to do. Allow him to have his normal starting routine. Whenever we take him out of the game, we'll chop the rest of the game up and do whatever it takes to win tomorrow.”

Here’s everything else to know about Saturday’s series finale against No. 6 Auburn.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Alex Petrovic vs. RHP Ryan McPherson

Petrovic: 7-2, 3.14 ERA, .92 WHIP, 66 IP, 47 H, 24 R, 23 ER, 14 BB, 67 SO, .196 Opp. BA

McPherson: 3-0, 2.45 ERA, .97 WHIP, 33 IP, 26 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 6 BB, 40 SO, .213 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

There's a small chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. During the day, weather should be fine in Starkville. But there's "a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m." Depending on how fast or slow Saturday's series finale goes, that could come in to play.

How to Watch: No. 6 Auburn at No. 11 Mississippi State

Auburn

Out

IF #1 Ryne Farber

P #6 Drew Whalen

Mississippi State

Questionable

IF #10 Drew Wyers